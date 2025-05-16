Sarah Eisel Joins Regional Coach Initiative in Inglewood

Tennis Queensland is thrilled to welcome Sarah Eisel to the Regional Coach Initiative in Inglewood.

As a passionate advocate for grassroots tennis, Sarah has recently launched Inglewood Junior Tennis, a coaching business dedicated to providing local kids with continued access to tennis in their own backyard. Her vision is simple but powerful, to ensure children in the Inglewood region can stay active, connected, and confident through tennis.

Sarah's journey into coaching was sparked by a desire to support her own children in sport.

Sarah shared, "When I enrolled my daughters in tennis, the coaches eventually moved on, and I thought, rather than driving, I can do this. And so that's what I did. That's how I ended up doing my Trainee Coaching Course with Tennis Australia."

Since completing the course, Sarah has gone on to coach both her own children and others in the community.

"This gave me the confidence to start training my kids as well as other people's children," she says. "I just loved watching their skills develop."

Eager to keep building her expertise, Sarah is set to begin the Level 1 Development Coaching Course in July and is continuing to grow as a coach and leader. Earlier this year, she also completed the Women Leaders in Tennis Program, an initiative designed to support women in growing their leadership potential in the sport.

Tennis Queensland Regional Coach Lead, James Peach, shared "We're excited to see Sarah progress and grow the club into a thriving tennis community. She's a passionate advocate for the sport and a great inspiration for women. Her enthusiasm and drive are exactly what grassroots tennis needs. Sarah is a valuable addition to the Regional Coach Initiative, and we are excited to be working alongside her."

With her passion, initiative, and community spirit, Sarah is set to make a lasting impact in the regional town of Inglewood, and we can't wait to see what she does next.

If you or someone you know is interested in the Regional Coach Initiative, we would love to hear from you. Click here.