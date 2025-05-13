GCBF Round 112 Successful Funding Recipients

Tennis in Queensland has received another major boost with the announcement of successful applicants from Round 122 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF), which closed on 1 December 2024.

A total of 12 tennis and complementary format projects have secured funding in this round, delivering much-needed upgrades, resurfacing works, and facility improvements across the state. In total, over $300,000 has been awarded to support these initiatives, helping clubs create more accessible and high-quality spaces for their communities.

From lighting upgrades in Gheerulla to new fencing in Tin Can Bay and clubhouse improvements in Witta, this round is an example of how grassroots tennis continues to thrive with the help of community grants.

Recipient Project Gheerulla Hall & Recreation Association Upgrade lighting to 2 tennis courts Giru Progress Association Remove asbestos roofing and re-roof clubhouse Kairi SS P&C Association Resurface existing multi-purpose court Landsborough Tennis Club Resurface 2 courts Park Ridge SS P&C Association Renovate 2 existing sports courts Port Douglas Tennis Club Upgrade 1 tennis court Tamborine Mountain Tennis Club Resurface 1 tennis court Theodore SS P&C Association Engineering design works for new multi-purpose court(s) Tin Can Bay Tennis Club Install replacement fencing and resurface 2 courts Tully Tennis & Social Club Resurface 2 tennis courts Witta Tennis Club Upgrade clubhouse Bundaberg YMCA Resurface courts and install shade sail

What's next?

Round 123, which closed in February/March, is currently under review with successful applicants expected to be announced in June/July.

The Super Round (Round 124) is due to open later this week, offering clubs the chance to apply for up to $100,000 in funding. Please note: If your club submitted an application in Round 123, you'll need to withdraw it before applying for the Super Round.

Congratulations again to all successful applicants. Want to learn more about current Grants & Funding Opportunities? Click here.