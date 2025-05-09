For the First Time, 2025 Queensland Money Race to be played at the Brisbane International

The Queensland Money Race is set to be played at the 2026 Brisbane International with an impressive $30,000 on offer, highlighting Queensland's best during the Summer of Tennis. Continuing on the success of last year's event, for the first time athletes will be provided with the rare opportunity to play all four days of the Queensland Money Race at the 2026 Brisbane International, surrounded by the excitement of a world-class tournament.

The Queensland Money Race is one of Tennis Queensland's most prestigious Open-level events, created exclusively for Queensland players. It recognises and rewards the state's best and most consistent performers, those who have earned the highest prize money throughout the year to secure their place in the finals.



For the first time, the total prize pool for the Queensland Money Race has increased to $30,000, offering $6,000 to the Champions and $3,000 to the Finalists. Travel subsidies and support will be available for players travelling outside of the Metropolitan, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast areas. This will aim to show further support for regional athletes ensuring more accessibility and representation from across Queensland.



The Queensland Money Race is the pinnacle event of the Queensland Open Circuit, which in 2025 will offer over $250,000 in total prize money across open tennis tournaments held throughout Queensland. This circuit continues to provide vital opportunities for emerging and established players to compete, earn and progress through a professional and competitive pathway in Queensland.



Cameron Pearson, Tennis Queensland Chief Executive Officer, says " We are proud to be investing significantly into the Queensland Money Race. This year we will be elevating the prizemoney and the player experience. Also, for the first time, the event will be fully integrated within the Brisbane International and the Money Race competitors, will train, prepare and play their matches alongside the world's best."

The 2025 Queensland Money Race Finals will take place on 7-10 January 2026 at the Queensland Tennis Centre as part of the Brisbane International. Spectators are encouraged to come along and support Queensland's top talent as they compete for the title of the 2025 Queensland Money Race Champion.