From World Titles to Home Court: Oliver Fanshawe Ready for QLD Open

This weekend, Brisbane's Oliver Fanshawe will take to the courts at the Blind and Low Vision Queensland Open, and he's excited to perform in front of a home crowd.

The Blind and Low Vision Queensland Open is more than just a tournament, it's a platform for raising awareness and growing the sport.

Oliver says, "It's so cool having a tournament in Brisbane, my friends and family can come and watch, and players from all over the country are coming up too."

Oliver has quickly risen through the ranks of international Blind and Low Vision tennis. He's the reigning junior world champion, a singles titleholder, and recently finished runner-up in the Italian men's open event.

"Winning that junior title in Adelaide last year was one of my proudest moments," he says. "Now I want to become number one in the world for both juniors and the open men's."

Beyond competition, tennis has had a powerful impact on Oliver's life.

"It's given me confidence, independence, and the chance to travel the world. You meet amazing people and feel like you're achieving something."

With his eyes set on global titles and a passion for driving the sport forward, Oliver Fanshawe is ready to lead the charge, starting this weekend, right here in Brisbane.

Oliver will be competing this weekend alongside, Scott Dann, Matt McCarthy, Phoebe Finlay, Katherine Walshaw, Isabella Allen and Janet Etchells.

Spectators are welcome to come along and support the event this weekend at the Queensland Tennis Centre. A free Come and Try session will run from 5:00-6:00pm, giving anyone the chance to experience Blind and Low Vision Tennis before matches get underway.

If you are interested in finding out more about Blind and Low Vision Tennis, please click here.