Junior Development Series Queensland Serving Up Success with McDonald’s



Tennis Queensland is proud to announce McDonald's as the official naming rights partner of the Junior Development Series Queensland.



The McDonald's Junior Development Series Queensland (JDS) is a crucial stepping stone for young players, providing a welcoming and competitive environment for emerging talent to hone their skills. Held across Queensland, the series plays a pivotal role in player progression, helping junior athletes gain tournament experience and develop their game.



Tennis Queensland CEO Cameron Pearson welcomed the partnership, highlighting its importance in supporting grassroots tennis.



"We are excited to partner with McDonald's to continue growing the Junior Development Series here in Queensland. This collaboration will help us provide greater opportunities for young players, ensuring they receive the support and encouragement needed to take the next step in their tennis journey," Cameron Pearson said.



"As one of the largest employers of young people in Australia, McDonald's is committed to supporting young athletes with their sporting aspirations" McDonalds Australia, Senior Marketing Director, Mary Vrancic said.



"We are proud to partner with Tennis Queensland to support the Junior Development Series, helping young tennis players all across the state develop their skills and passion for the game."



With JDS tournaments held across regional and metro Queensland, the series is a vital part of the player development pathway. The partnership with McDonald's will enhance the competition experience, ensuring young athletes receive the best possible platform to grow their skills and passion for the sport.



