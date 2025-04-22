ActiveKIT Super Round: Book a Court for Your Club!

Tennis Queensland is excited to announce through the ActiveKIT Super Round, five regional Queensland clubs will have the opportunity to receive a Book a Court system (supply and installation), valued at approximately $20,000 for each club. Funded in partnership with the Queensland State Government, this initiative supports digital transformation for regional tennis communities.
What's on offer?
- One of five Book a Court systems
Who should apply?
Regional clubs that:
- Are affiliated (or plan to affiliate) with Tennis Queensland for 2025/26 and beyond
- Currently lacking an on-line court booking system integrated with automated court access and lighting
- Are ClubSpark users or willing to onboard
- Show digital ambition, marketing/social media engagement, and community focus
Applications close soon - don't miss out!
Applications Close 14 May 2025