ActiveKIT Super Round: Book a Court for Your Club!

Tennis Queensland is excited to announce through the ActiveKIT Super Round, five regional Queensland clubs will have the opportunity to receive a Book a Court system (supply and installation), valued at approximately $20,000 for each club. Funded in partnership with the Queensland State Government, this initiative supports digital transformation for regional tennis communities.

What's on offer?



One of five Book a Court systems

Regional clubs that:



Are affiliated (or plan to affiliate) with Tennis Queensland for 2025/26 and beyond



Currently lacking an on-line court booking system integrated with automated court access and lighting

Are ClubSpark users or willing to onboard

Show digital ambition, marketing/social media engagement, and community focus

Apply Now Here!

Applications Close 14 May 2025