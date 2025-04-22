ActiveKIT Super Round: Book a Court for Your Club!

CLICK TO THE COURT (1400 x 1050 px)

Tennis Queensland is excited to announce through the ActiveKIT Super Round, five regional Queensland clubs will have the opportunity to receive a Book a Court system (supply and installation), valued at approximately $20,000 for each club. Funded in partnership with the Queensland State Government, this initiative supports digital transformation for regional tennis communities.

What's on offer?


    • One of five Book a Court systems


    Who should apply?

    Regional clubs that:


      • Are affiliated (or plan to affiliate) with Tennis Queensland for 2025/26 and beyond


      • Currently lacking an on-line court booking system integrated with automated court access and lighting

      • Are ClubSpark users or willing to onboard

      • Show digital ambition, marketing/social media engagement, and community focus


      Applications close soon - don't miss out!

      Apply Now Here!

      Applications Close 14 May 2025