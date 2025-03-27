Celebrating our 2025 Learn 2 Lead Graduates

Last weekend marked a significant milestone for the Learn 2 Lead program, with a new group of young women graduating from the 2025 program. Representing communities from across Queensland, these future leaders showcased their Action Learning Projects, demonstrating their ability to drive positive change within their local tennis environments.

The Learn 2 Lead program, designed for young women aged 14-18, provides participants with the confidence, knowledge, and skills to take on leadership roles in tennis. Throughout the program, these young women engaged in mentorship, hands-on workshops, and real-world experiences, helping to shape their future in the sport.

Congratulations to our 2025 Learn 2 Lead graduates:

Lauren Buckingham - Gladstone Tennis & Squash

Eva Parker - Sunshine Tennis

Mia Alexandrou - Redland Bay Tennis Club

Jessica Oelkers - Pure Tennis Ferny Hills

Georgia Gardner - Pure Tennis Ferny Hills

Massah Kenneh - Paul Hanley Tennis Club

Emily Maher - Roy Emerson Tennis Centre

Holly Walters - Narangba Tennis Club

Emma Newton - Pure Tennis Ferny Hills

One of this year's standout graduates was Mia Alexandrou, whose Action Learning Project is making a difference beyond Australian shores. Mia has been collecting tennis clothing and equipment donations at her local tennis centre, which will be sent to Fiji as part of Tennis Australia's Pacific Women in Sport Program.

Mia said, "Learn 2 Lead has given me the confidence to take on this initiative, knowing that these donations will help others enjoy tennis, no matter their circumstances, is very special to me."

Queensland Women and Girls Lead, Toni Cooke, shared her thoughts on the program's impact, "Learn 2 Lead empowers young women to step up and create meaningful change in tennis. Seeing these girls present their projects with such passion and confidence reaffirms the importance of nurturing female leadership in our sport."

As we celebrate the achievements of our 2025 Learn 2 Lead graduates, we look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of tennis in their communities.

For more information about the Learn 2 Lead program and how to get involved, contact Toni Cooke, Women and Girls Lead, at toni.cooke@tennis.com.au.

This program is supported by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant.