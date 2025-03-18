Entries are Open for the 2025 Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships

The Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships, a premier series tournament in Queensland, is set to take place from 14th April to 20th April, across multiple venues in Brisbane - the Queensland Tennis Centre, University of Queensland and the Anglican Church Grammar School. Named in honour of Australian tennis legend Ashley Cooper, this event will unite Junior and Open players in a week of high-quality competition.

Ashley Cooper, a former world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion, left an indelible mark on Australian tennis. His dedication to the sport continues to inspire the next generation, and the tournament named in his honour is a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy.

As part of the Premier Series, the Junior event is classified as a Premier J250, offering players an opportunity to earn ranking points and compete at a high level. Meanwhile, the Open event is a standard Open Series tournament, providing players with valuable competitive experience and prize money.

The $5,000 Open prizemoney and Premier J250 junior points contribute to key pathways, with Open players earning points towards the 2025 QLD Money Race and Junior players working towards the 2025 QLD State Masters. In addition, 10 and Under Green Ball players will also have points up for grabs, with results contributing to qualification for the 2025 Green Ball State Finals, and ultimately the Green Ball Nationals.

In 2023, the event attracted 456 players, further cementing its reputation as a crucial tournament on the Queensland tennis calendar. While numbers remain steady, the standard of competition continues to strengthen, ensuring a high-quality event that provides a true test for aspiring athletes.

Tournament Director Nicola Olsen said, "The Ashley Cooper Championships continue to strengthen each year, attracting a strong field of Junior and Open players."

"The tournament provides a fantastic platform for developing juniors and experienced Open players to showcase their skills."

Players across the state are encouraged to enter and test their skills against top competition. Whether you're a rising star or an established player, this is your chance to make an impact on the tennis stage.

Registrations close on April 4, 2025. Click here to register.