Brisbane QTC Tennis International Finals Set

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International delivered another exciting day of tennis at the Queensland Tennis Centre, with doubles champions crowned and singles finalists confirmed.

In the Women's, Brisbane's Priscilla Hon won an all-Queensland battle against World No.1 Junior Emerson Jones to secure her spot in the final. Hon fought back after dropping the first set to claim a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 win in a hard-fought encounter. Meanwhile, Leonie Küng powered past Astra Sharma, winning 6-2, 6-3 to book her place in the championship match.

On the Men's side, Marek Gengel advanced to the final with a strong straight-sets victory over Omar Jasika. The second semifinal between Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton was a long fought battle with Schoolkate taking the win in a third set tiebreak. Schoolkate is set to face Gengel in tomorrow's final.

In the Women's Doubles Final, Petra Hule and Elena Micic battled Lizette Cabrera and Taylah Preston in a tight contest to claim the title. The match was a showcase of resilience and teamwork, with Hule and Micic coming from behind to seal victory in a tense match tiebreak.

The Men's Doubles Final saw Matthew Romios and Colin Sinclair prevail over Joshua Charlton and Patrick Harper, winning 7-6(2), 7-5 to lift the trophy. The pair secured their victory in straight sets to an international audience with Sinclair's family hailing from Northern Mariana Islands in attendance.

As the tournament approaches its finale, attention also turns to Week 2, with qualifying rounds set to begin tomorrow from 10am. Players will compete for a spot in the main draw of the second Brisbane QTC Tennis International 3- 9 February, continuing two weeks of elite tennis action.

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans, and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 runs from Sunday 26 January, with finals Sunday 2 February 2025. 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2, begins from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 February.

2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 Finals Schedule:

Sunday 2nd February

Women's Singles Final

Starts at 11:30am - [3] Priscilla Hon (AUS) vs. Leonie Kung (CHE)

Men's Singles Final

Not Before 2pm Marek Gengel (CZE) vs. [5] Tristian Schoolkate (AUS)

Week #2 Qualifying

Starts at 10:00am

Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men's and women's circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour .