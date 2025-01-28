Australian Talent Takes the Spotlight at Brisbane QTC Tennis International

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International at the Queensland Tennis Centre is underway, bringing world-class tennis to Brisbane with an ATP Challenger 75 and ITF W75 tournament. Featuring prize money of USD $100,000 for men and USD $60,000 for the women, the tournament has drawn top international and Australian players for two weeks of inspiring competition on hard courts.



Australian players have had a strong start to the tournament, delighting the home crowd with their performances in both the men's and women's draws.

Queensland's Blake Ellis delivered an impressive win in his opening match today, defeating fellow Aussie Li Tu [3] in a hard-fought straight-sets victory, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Omar Jasika proved too strong for the local Jacob Bradshaw, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Round One also saw Home Hill's Adam Walton prevail over his USA opponent in a late finish, Andre Ilagan 6-2, 6-4. Gold Coast's Bernard Tomic [8] and Jason Kubler (WC) securing Round One wins, with the locals set to meet in Round Two tomorrow, 29 January.

On the Women's side, Townsville's Lizette Cabrera claimed straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3 today on Pat Rafter Arena proving the home court advantage.

In another highlight match saw fellow Aussie, Astra Sharma head into Round Two with a win against Elena Micic, finishing with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Brisbane local Kaylah Mcphee coming into the tournament on a Wild Card saw opponent, Japan's Sakura Hosogi prevailing 6-4, 7-5.

Tomorrow will see a big line up of Aussies from 10am World No. 1 Junior Emerson Jones, Maddison Inglis [1], Omar Jasika starting the on court action for Day Four.



The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.



The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 runs from Sunday 26 January, with finals set for Sunday 2 February 2025. 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2, begins from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 February.



2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International

Results:



Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men's and women's circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

www.tennis.com.au/protour . For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit