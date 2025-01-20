Super JDS Returns as Regional Super Camp in 2025

The Super JDS events have become a standout event on the Tennis Queensland calendar, offering young players a unique opportunity to develop their skills, connect with their peers, and enjoy the game in a fun, inclusive environment. Tennis Queensland is excited to announce that the Super JDS will return this year, rebranded as the Regional Super Camp! The event will once again reach all regions in Queensland, delivering the same immersive experience with a renewed focus on bringing communities together.

In 2024, the Super JDS reached six Queensland Regions , providing an immersive tennis experience for players, parents, and coaches alike. The themes for this two-day event was focused on the two most important shots in the game, the serve and the return of serve. Day one featured a full-day Player Training Camp, with technical and tactical elements explored and practised, alongside physical testing in alignment to national benchmarking standards. To top off the day, participants and parents enjoyed a POP Tennis experience and fun social barbeque or pizza night.

Day two shifted to a team-based competition, where players engaged in timed singles and doubles matches, with coaches acting as team captains. In addition to traditional match play, there was tactical cards based on the camp theme, which allowed players and their coaches to focus on game development whilst still competing for their team. Awards for team spirit, sportsmanship, positive play, competitiveness and tactical execution, were also integrated into the two-days, which kept everyone engaged in creating a fantastic event environment based on positive values. There were additionally opportunities for parent and coach sessions, which ensured each event was a inclusive two-day experience.

The feedback from this year's events has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents praising the focus on development and enjoyment. One parent noted, "I was extremely impressed with the concept and set up of this event- allowing young people to enjoy tennis with more emphasis on team and individual growth of the whole Player (including confidence building) and less emphasis on being the best tennis player there. The coaches were nurturing and fabulous, and there was careful consideration of teams and playing ability. More of these please."

Sheridan Adams, Head of Coach and Player Pathways at Tennis Queensland, said "We are thrilled to bring back this incredible event in 2025. Not only does it provide young players with an opportunity to develop their skills and build friendships, but it also serves as a fantastic platform for private coaches to come together. The Regional Super Camp promotes professional development and collaboration, allowing coaches to share best practices, learn from one another, and contribute to the growth of tennis in Queensland. It's a powerful event for both players and coaches, fostering a sense of community and a love for the game."

Tennis Queensland extends thanks to the Tennis Regional Assemblies for their ongoing support, which helps bring these events to life. Their commitment ensures that junior players across Queensland get the opportunity to experience these special moments. And special mention to all the coaches across the state who were a part of making these events happen. Your commitment and dedication to your players development within your regions is truly inspiring.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Regional Super Camp. We can't wait to bring this incredible event to every corner of Queensland!

For more information on what to expect, please click here.

To view more of what our 2024 events involved, you can learn more here.