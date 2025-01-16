2025 Club Open Days are Set to Begin Across Queensland

As the excitement around the Summer of Tennis is underway following a successful Brisbane International, clubs across Queensland are inviting local communities to join the action. This weekend marks the start of the Club Open Day campaign, a state-wide initiative encouraging people of all ages and skill levels to find a club near them.

This year, Tennis Queensland is taking a flexible approach to the campaign, empowering clubs to choose a time that best suits their needs to host an open day. This allows clubs to engage with their communities on their own schedule, ensuring every event is tailored to maximise participation and enjoyment. Whether a club opens its doors this weekend, during the summer, or later in the year, tennis enthusiasts have the chance to experience the sport year-round.

Each participating club will host a range of exciting activities designed to engage families, individuals, and aspiring athletes alike. From free court time and social play to coaching clinics, Australian Open final screenings, and information sessions, these open days provide a unique opportunity for newcomers to step into the world of tennis. Whether you're picking up a racquet for the first time or rediscovering your passion for the game, Club Open Days are an opportunity to meet experienced coaches, connect with like-minded tennis fans, and find out how easy it is to get involved.

In 2024, 88 clubs across Queensland hosted Club Open Days, opening their doors to local communities, and encouraging new and returning players to hit up their local and discover more ways to play. The initiative has continued to be successful in attracting new members, with clubs reporting great attendance numbers and many new faces streaming through their doors.

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development, Darren Stoddart said, "The Club Open Days are always popular with great uptake from clubs across the state. This is a chance for clubs to showcase their facilities, and offerings and attract new members to our game."

"With the buzz of the Summer of Tennis, there's no better time to visit your local tennis club. This is a chance to get involved and pick up a racquet."

To find a participating club near you, visit here.

Don't miss out-head to your nearest club and experience why tennis is a sport for everyone.