The 2025 Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup kicked off the new year from 3-5 January, bringing together over 257 school students from 26 Queensland schools for an exciting showcase of talent in three tiers of coloured ball competition, Red, Orange, and Green ball.

Students began their journey at regional trials throughout 2024, culminating in the 2025 TQ Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup State Finals during the Brisbane International, where teams competed for the prestigious title of State Champions.

The 2025 Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools across Queensland. Schools nominate teams to participate in Regional Qualification events, with tier winners advancing to the State Finals.

The competition features three categories:



Red Ball: For students in Year 4 and below.

Orange Ball: For students in Year 5 and below.

Green Ball: For students in Year 6 and below.

Jennifer Johnson, Tennis Queensland Schools Development Manager said, "The Primary Schools Cup continues to be a fantastic pathway for primary school students, fostering early engagement and growing participation in tennis across Queensland."

"Competing alongside world-class players at the Brisbane International offers young players invaluable memories and a platform to develop their skills further."

Visit Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup to learn more about this fantastic event and how schools can get involved.

Tennis Queensland is thrilled to see the growing participation and talent across the state and congratulates all players, teams, and schools for their exceptional performances in 2025!

Results

Red Ball (Girls Only)

Winner: Somerville House

Runner-Up: St Andrews Anglican College

3rd Place: Brookfield State School

Mixed Red Ball

Winner: Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Runner-Up: Brookfield State School

3rd Place: The Southport School

Orange Ball

Winner: Our lady of the Rosary Caloundra

Runner-Up: Sunshine Coast Grammar Schoo

3rd Place: The Southport School

Green Ball (Girls Only)

Winner: Sheldon Colleg

Runner-Up: Albany Hills State Schoo

3rd Place: Somerset College

Green Ball Mixed

Winner: Emmanuel College

Runner-Up: St Peters Lutheran Colleg