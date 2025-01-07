The 2025 Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup kicked off the new year from 3-5 January, bringing together over 257 school students from 26 Queensland schools for an exciting showcase of talent in three tiers of coloured ball competition, Red, Orange, and Green ball.
Students began their journey at regional trials throughout 2024, culminating in the 2025 TQ Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup State Finals during the Brisbane International, where teams competed for the prestigious title of State Champions.
The 2025 Brisbane International Primary Schools Cup is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools across Queensland. Schools nominate teams to participate in Regional Qualification events, with tier winners advancing to the State Finals.
The competition features three categories:
- Red Ball: For students in Year 4 and below.
- Orange Ball: For students in Year 5 and below.
- Green Ball: For students in Year 6 and below.
Jennifer Johnson, Tennis Queensland Schools Development Manager said, "The Primary Schools Cup continues to be a fantastic pathway for primary school students, fostering early engagement and growing participation in tennis across Queensland."
"Competing alongside world-class players at the Brisbane International offers young players invaluable memories and a platform to develop their skills further."
Visit Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup to learn more about this fantastic event and how schools can get involved.
Tennis Queensland is thrilled to see the growing participation and talent across the state and congratulates all players, teams, and schools for their exceptional performances in 2025!
Results
Red Ball (Girls Only)
- Winner: Somerville House
- Runner-Up: St Andrews Anglican College
- 3rd Place: Brookfield State School
Mixed Red Ball
- Winner: Sunshine Coast Grammar School
- Runner-Up: Brookfield State School
- 3rd Place: The Southport School
Orange Ball
- Winner: Our lady of the Rosary Caloundra
- Runner-Up: Sunshine Coast Grammar Schoo
- 3rd Place: The Southport School
Green Ball (Girls Only)
- Winner: Sheldon Colleg
- Runner-Up: Albany Hills State Schoo
- 3rd Place: Somerset College
Green Ball Mixed
- Winner: Emmanuel College
- Runner-Up: St Peters Lutheran Colleg
- 3rd Place: Kelvin Grove State College