Honouring Tennis Officials at the Brisbane International

At the Brisbane International the contributions of some of Queensland's most dedicated tennis officials is being celebrated with a combines 80 years of service to the sport.

On Monday, 30th December, the spotlight of the Brisbane International turned to three retiring officials Darryl Arkell, David Lecce, and Toni Griffin, who were honoured for their decades of service. There was a special presentation to celebrate their extraordinary careers and contributions to the sport in Queensland and beyond.

Toni Griffin, who began her officiating journey in 2011, has had a stellar career as a line umpire and court supervisor. Her achievements include officiating at three Australian Open Finals, five Brisbane International Finals, and major international events like the Fed Cup Final in Perth and a WTA event in Tokyo in 2022. Among her most cherished memorie

s was working the first night match at Rod Laver Arena featuring Ash Barty and Roger Federer.

Darryl Arkell began his officiating career in 1994, serving as a line umpire, chair umpire, and referee. His passion for the role of referee saw him presiding over some of the most exciting matches, including over 20 years at the Toowoomba Gold Cup Easter Tournament. Among his career highlights was refereeing the Junior Masters Series, which included future stars like John Millman. Now retired, Darryl fondly remembers his time in the officiating world as a defining chapter of his life.

David Lecce started officiating 35 years ago in 1990 as a 16 year old, and became one of Queensland's most successful and respected line umpires. Over his career, he took on roles as both a line umpire and court supervisor. His expertise saw him officiating at high-profile events, including 25 Australian Opens, three US Opens, Brisbane International Finals, as well as Fed Cup and Davis Cup ties. The 2025 Brisbane International will be David's last event officiating after a stellar career.

Tennis Australia Chief Umpire Cheryl Jenkins said, "Toni, Darryl, and David have all been a valued members of our officiating family. It has been a pleasure serving our game together for a great number of years and we wish you the best in your retirement."

"Thank you and congratulations on an outstanding career!"

Officials play an important role in the tennis world, ensuring fair play, upholding the rules, and contributing to the overall integrity of the game.

Want to start your officiating journey, learn more https://www.tennis.com.au/learn/ballkids-officials-coaches-and-volunteers/officiating





2025 Brisbane International Officials