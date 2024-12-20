Celebrating the Restored Evonne Goolagong Cawley Hitting Wall at Noosa Tennis Club

Last week the tennis community proudly celebrated the restored Evonne Goolagong Cawley Hitting Wall at Noosa Tennis Club. This vibrant mural pays tribute to one of Australia's greatest tennis legends and continues to inspire the next generation of players.

The original wall, cherished by the club and community, had suffered damage and deterioration. Thanks to the support of the Tennis Australia Court Rebate Scheme, Tennis Queensland, and the Noosa Tennis Club, the wall was brought back to life. Renowned local Indigenous artist Jandamarra Cadd was commissioned to revitalise the hitting wall, creating an eye-catching design that is both meaningful and inspiring.

At the reopening, Evonne reflected on her early years as a junior, sharing heartfelt memories of how practice and community support played pivotal roles in shaping her extraordinary career. Her story stands as a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance and passion in achieving one's dreams.

Adding a unique and cultural touch to the project, Jandamarra Cadd's artwork (@jandamarrasart) celebrates the rich heritage of the Traditional Custodians of the land. The design embodies a strong sense of connection, reflecting the values of community and inclusivity.

This rejuvenated hitting wall is more than just a practice facility; it is a symbol of inspiration, cultural pride, and a unifying force that brings the spirit of tennis closer to the hearts of all Queenslanders.