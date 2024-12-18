Queensland’s Finest Players Compete for Victory in the 2024 Tennis Finals!

As the Summer of Tennis approaches, Queensland's Junior and Open players are ready to compete in the ultimate season finale: the 2024 Queensland Green Ball State Finals, Queensland State Masters Finals, and Queensland Money Race Finals. These prestigious events mark the culmination of a year filled with outstanding performances, intense competition, and unwavering dedication on the court with our Queensland players.

From December 19 to 22, 2024, the 2024 Queensland Green Ball State Finals and the 2024 Queensland State Masters Finals will take place at David Turbayne Tennis Centre (Churchie) and UQ Tennis Centre. This highly anticipated event crowns the best of Queensland's Junior players after a fiercely competitive year.

The Queensland Green Ball State Finals is a new exciting opportunity for Queensland's top 16 boys and top 16 girls who have showcased their skills in the Queensland Premier and Signature Green Ball Tournaments. As the finals approach, Sophie Newton and Kevin Chen lead the standings for 2024.

The Queensland State Masters Finals brings together the most outstanding Queensland junior performers in the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. Over 200 Australian Junior Tour events contribute to the 2024 Queensland State Masters points race. The top players in the 12U, 14U, and 16U age groups have worked hard all year to earn their spots on the final leader board.

Congratulations to this year's Queensland State Masters leaders:



12U Girls: Eadie Biggs

12U Boys: Zayd Joosab

14U Girls: Tori Russell

14U Boys: Ryan Bolger

16U Girls: Tayla Hunter-Geppert

16U Boys: Troy Goodwin

To celebrate their achievements, all participating players will receive a premium player pack featuring a bag, towel, shirt, and hat. Thanks to the generous support of Macca's, finalists at Churchie will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast on the opening day.

The Queensland Money Race Finals is the pinnacle of the Open Circuit, bringing together the state's elite players for a high-stakes showdown. Set to take place at Churchie from December 31 2024, to January 3 2025, this event offers $26,700 in prize money, contributing to the $210,000 awarded throughout the season.

This year's Open Circuit was fierce, with players competing across numerous tournaments to accumulate prize money and earn a spot in the Top 16.

As we head into the 2024 Queensland Money Race finals, the leaders are:



Men's Leader: Rudy Thorogood

Women's Leader: Alicia Smith

The finals will feature intense competition, with main draw finals hosted at the, providing a platform for Queensland's best to shine during the Summer of Tennis.

Competitive Play Tournament Operations Lead, Rhett McKinnon says "Queensland's State Finals are important to reward and recognise our high performing athletes at each stage of the pathway. The Money Race in particular provides a financial boost for our players to start the 2025 season".

Don't miss the chance to witness Queensland's very best players take on the ultimate challenge in the final showdown of the year-the 2024 Queensland Green Ball State Finals, Queensland State Masters, and Queensland Money Race Finals.