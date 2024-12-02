Exciting Matches Highlight the Gold Coast Tennis International Finals

The Gold Coast Tennis International Finals delivered thrilling performances from some of Australia's top tennis talents, with Daria Saville (NSW) and [2] Matthew Dellavedova (NSW) emerging as champions after a strong week of competition.

In the Women's Singles Final, top seed Daria Saville (NSW) showcased her skill and determination, defeating Lizette Cabrera (QLD) in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(3). Saville's victory marks her fifth ITF singles title and her most significant to date, boosting her 14 spots up the rankings to a live position of 106. This brings Saville's goal of breaking back into the top-100 even closer.

The Men's Singles Final saw second seed Matthew Dellavedova (NSW) battle past Jason Kubler (QLD) in a hard-fought three-set match. After dropping the first set, Dellavedova found his rhythm to secure the title 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. After winning an M15 tournament in Pontevedra last month, this marks Dellavedova's fourth ITF singles title and another milestone in his promising career.

In the Men's Doubles, second seeds Josh Charlton (AUS) and Emile Hudd (GBR) claimed the ITF M25 Carrara title, overcoming Japan's Shohei Okamura and Shinjiro Sumizawa in the final. This victory marks Charlton's ninth ITF doubles title for 2024, further solidifying his reputation as a doubles player to watch this year.

On the Women's side, the Japanese pairing of Hikaru Sato and Eri Shimizu secured the W75 Doubles title in a thrilling comeback, defeating Erina Hayashi and Kanako Morisaki 6-7, 6-3, 10-6 in a hard-fought final.

As the Gold Coast Tennis International wraps up, it marks the end of a successful swing of professional tennis tournaments across Queensland's southeast. This series of events has showcased incredible talent and provided fans with a glimpse of the excitement building toward Australia's summer of tennis.