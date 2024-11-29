Gold Coast Tennis International Set for Semi-Finals After Thrilling Quarterfinals

The 2024 Gold Coast Tennis International is heating up as the tournament heads into its semifinal stage tomorrow, Saturday 30 November 2024, at KDV Sport in Carrara. A captivating quarterfinal round saw several Australian players showcase their talent advancing to the semifinals.

Gold Coast's Jason Kubler was in great form, breezing past Thomas Braithwaite (QLD) with a 6-4, 6-4 win. Kubler's serve and tactical precision left little room for his opponent to manoeuvre, and the Queenslander is now firmly focused on making his mark on home soil in the semi-finals, where he will face Moerani Bouzige (QLD).

On the women's side, Australia No. 2 Women Daria Savile [1] overcame China's Ying Zing in an epic 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 battle that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes and pushed Saville till the very end. Saville will now face Priscilla Hon [4] (QLD) in what promises to be another high-intensity clash.

Priscilla Hon [4] (QLD) continued her strong form, building on her recent success as 2024 Champion at the Sunshine Coast Pro Tour tournament. Hon displayed determination in her quarterfinal triumph over China's Eudice Chong, securing her place in the semi-finals with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win. She now prepares for her semi-final match as she seeks another title on Australian soil.

In an impressive upset, Lizette Cabrera (QLD) overcame the No. 2 seed Talia Gibson in a shocking 7-5, 6-1 victory. Cabrera will now face Gold Coast local Emerson Jones in tomorrow's semifinal. Jones makes it through after another impressive victory to No. 3 seed Maddison Inglis (WA), winning 6-4, 7-5.

Spectators are encouraged to head to KDV Sport in Carrara to witness the semi-finals live. With free entry, the event offers a unique chance to enjoy elite tennis up close.