Gold Coast Tennis International Set to Ignite as Main Draw Matches Begin

The 2024 Gold Coast Tennis International is set to commence its main draw matches tomorrow, Tuesday 26 November 2024, at KDV Sport in Carrara. Following an intense weekend of qualifiers, the tournament boasts a strong lineup of both local and international talent.

Joining the women's draw is standout, [1] Daria Saville, currently ranked No. 2 Women in Australia. Daria Saville has had an exceptional year, making headlines with her performances globally. Representing Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics and recently showcasing her talent at the Billie Jean King Cup, Saville has proven herself as a force in international tennis.

Currently ranked world No.120, Saville is determined to break back into the top-100 and has achieved remarkable milestones in her comeback journey. Among her standout achievements this year are scoring her first main-draw singles win at Wimbledon in six years and securing 13 victories from 22 matches, including four wins against top-50 opponents.

The second half of Australia's tennis power couple, Luke Saville will also be joining his wife at the 2024 Gold Coast Tennis International as eighth seed in the Men's Draw. Saville shows an impressive career having participated in the singles main draw at the prestigious All England Club on three occasions and has staged three consecutive successful qualifying campaigns between 2014 and 2016. This makes the Saville duo the players to watch in their respective draws.

Off the back of her recent win at the Caloundra Pro Tour Priscilla Hon enters the main draw as fourth seed. Priscilla continues to demonstrate her potential as one of Australia's rising tennis stars, and local fans will be eager to watch her in action.

In the men's competition, Queensland's top seed Blake Ellis, straight from his victory at the Brisbane Pro Tour, Ellis is expected to make an impact in the main draw. Ellis has been in excellent form and will be one to watch during the tournament.

Spectators are encouraged to head to KDV Sport to witness some of the brightest tennis talents from Queensland and across the globe. With free entry, it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy professional tennis up close and support local players.