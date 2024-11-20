2025 Club Open Day’s

As the excitement around the Summer of Tennis is underway, Tennis Queensland are encouraging clubs to capitalise on the heightened interest in tennis and open their doors to local communities by hosting a Club Open Day. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that clubs have to offer while engaging with potential new members who are excited to be part of the tennis action.

Based on feedback from last year, Tennis Queensland is encouraging the tennis community to find a time that best suits their club to open their doors. Tennis Queensland are also excited to provide a range of resources to make their event a standout success including a variety of marketing assets, a how-to guide and marketing templates. These resources are designed to help clubs connect with new people and grow membership.

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development, Darren Stoddart says, "The Club Open Days are always popular with great uptake from clubs across the state. This is a chance for clubs to showcase their facilities, offerings and attract new members to our game."

EXPRESS YOUR INTEREST: Express your club's interest by filling out the EOI form HERE.

Don't miss out on the chance to showcase your club and engage with tennis enthusiasts in your community.

Event Ideas for Your Club Open Day



Host a BBQ or Morning Tea: Create a welcoming environment with free food and drinks.

Social Tennis Matches: Organise informal doubles or mixed matches for players of all skill levels to get everyone on court and having fun.

Tennis Hot Shots 'Come and Try' Sessions: Introduce juniors to the game with fun and engaging Hot Shots activities tailored for younger players.

Free Cardio Tennis Sessions: Offer dynamic, group-based fitness classes to show how tennis can be a fun way to stay fit.

Finals Viewing Party: Set up a big screen and host a viewing party for finals matches from the Brisbane International, Australian Open, o r other major tournaments. Pair this with snacks and drinks for a festive atmosphere.

Games and Activities for Kids: Offer face painting, mini-games, or a fun obstacle course for younger attendees to keep them entertained.