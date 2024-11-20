2024 Queensland Junior Teams Carnival Presented by Maccas

The Gold Coast is set to host the annual Queensland Junior Teams Carnival presented by Macca's from 14-18 December. The Metro Region representative team is set to defend their title as regional Champions at the 36th edition of the event.

This exciting event features 337 players from across 58 teams competing from all corners of Queensland, we are also excited to welcome International team, Japan, bringing heated competition. Tennis Queensland's Tournament Operations Lead Rhett McKinnon said, "The Queensland Junior Teams Carnival is a key event on our State's tennis calendar. This year, we're thrilled to welcome teams from Japan and the Northern Territory, providing players with the opportunity to build lasting friendships both across Queensland, the nation and also internationally. We're also incredibly grateful to Macca's for their ongoing support.

"This year, we're excited to introduce the Legend Series as part of the Roy Emerson Junior Championships. Joining forces with Queensland's Legend Series, a new initiative introduced to celebrate Queensland's tennis legends and connect aspiring juniors with the rich history of the sport, players entering the swing will have the chance to win an Australian Open experience and a Legend Series towel".

Queensland Junior Teams Carnival presented by Macca's is renowned for its unique blend of team and individual events, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches. This format ensures every player has the opportunity to shine, fostering teamwork while showcasing individual talent. Throughout the week, all matches-including team rubbers-will help players enhance their ratings and develop their game.

A special thank you to Macca's for their continued support of this event. Elle Skordou from Play Sports Marketing says "Macca's are excited to be continuing their partnership with Tennis Queensland, specifically the Junior Teams Carnival, which reflects our commitment to supporting local communities, promoting active lifestyles, and fostering grassroots participation. By supporting events like the Junior Teams Carnival, McDonald's reinforces its focus on empowering young players, encouraging teamwork, and promoting health through sport."

"The collaboration aims to build youth engagement in tennis, with McDonald's specifically helping to create memorable experiences for young athletes both on and off the court. Macca's would like to congratulate all those competing and wish them all the best of luck."

Join us for the opening ceremony at KDV Sport on December 14, 2024!

Venues:



KDV Sport

221 Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Carrara QLD 4211

Gold Coast Albert Junior Tennis Centre

111-135 Christine Ave, Burleigh Waters QLD 4220

Gold Coast Seniors

1/24 Pizzey Dr, Mermaid Waters QLD 4218

Queen's Park

19 Queen St, Southport QLD 4215

The Southport School

2 Winchester St, Southport QLD 4215

Want to learn more about the Legend Series? Click here.