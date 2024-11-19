Sunshine Coast Tennis International Set to Serve Up World-Class Action

Following the thrilling conclusion of the Brisbane QTC Tennis International, the Australian Pro Tour now moves to the Sunshine Coast for the 2024 Sunshine Coast Tennis International. The tournament is scheduled to run from 17 to 24 November 2024 at the Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre in Caloundra.

The event will feature both men's and women's competitions, with the Men's M25 Caloundra and Women's W50 Caloundra tournaments offering prize money of $25,000 and $40,000 USD respectively. The hard-court event is set to attract a strong field of emerging talents from Australia and around the world.

In the women's draw, top Australian players including [1] Priscilla Hon, who is coming off her performance at the Hong Kong Tennis Open, and fellow Queenslander Emerson Jones, fresh from her Sydney win and currently ranked World No. 1 Junior, will compete. They will be joined by other notable players looking to make their mark on the international stage

The men's competition will see a mix of local and international players vying for the title. Queensland's own Blake Ellis and number one seed, who secured his first ITF World Tennis Tour Singles Title in Brisbane over the weekend, is anticipated to bringing momentum from his recent success.

Tournament Director Matt Deverson expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, "We're excited to bring the Australian Pro Tour to the Sunshine Coast."

"The calibre of players this year is exceptional, and we're looking forward to a week of high-quality tennis. It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to witness some of the sport's rising stars in action." Said Mr Deverson.

The Sunshine Coast Tennis International is open to the public, with free entry throughout the tournament. Families, fans, and aspiring players are encouraged to attend and support the athletes as they compete for valuable ranking points and prize money.

Event Details:

Dates: 18-24 November 2024

Venue: Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre, Caloundra

Surface: Hard court

Prize Money:

Women's W50 Caloundra $40,000 USD

Men's M25 Caloundra $25,000 USD

Acceptance List

Live scoring and live stream weblinks:

Australian Pro Tour information:

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.