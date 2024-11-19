Competitive Play Calendar is Out Now with some exciting changes for Queensland

The 2025 Australian Competitive Play calendar launched on October 15, 2024, and it brings some exciting updates tailored for Queensland players.

Here's what's new for Queensland in 2025:



The Signature Queensland Open tournament prize has increased to $25k.

More Pro Tours are scheduled for Queensland.

The Premier 10k events have been removed

A reduced Progress Series means a more refined calendar of events.

39 Open Events and 47 Junior Tour Events are set for 2025.

The State Masters Finals will take place in October 2025.

The Rafa Nadal QLD Tournament moves to May.

Increased prize money across Queensland's Open Circuit.

Introducing the Northern Skies Series: A new swing with three tournaments, each offering $8k in prize money and a $10k bonus for the top male and female champions.

The 2025 Junior Development Series State Finals has moved towards a team's event structure.

The Queensland Green Ball State Finals will return for another year.

Rhett McKinnon, Queensland's Competitive Play Tournament Operations Lead says "2025 will continue to offer a range of Competitive Play opportunities across the state for junior and open players. The open tournament series will remain as a focus for Queensland. The intention with the changes to the calendar is that we hope to see tennis in the regions grow".

Australian Junior Tour Update

The Australian Junior Tour has been rebranded as the De Minaur Junior Tour, reflecting a deeper commitment to nurturing the next generation, led by Australia's top player, Alex de Minaur. As part of this initiative, a new scholarship program will provide resources and mentorship to high-achieving juniors. The two winners of each age group at the end of year finals (one boy and one girl from the 12/u and 14/u age group) will automatically win the De Minaur Junior Tour scholarship.

Get Ready to Compete today! View the calendar here.