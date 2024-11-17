Champions Crowned at the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International

The Finals Day at the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International delivered an unforgettable display of tennis, with Destanee Aiava (Vic) securing two victories in both the Women's Singles and Women's Doubles Finals, and Blake Ellis (Qld) claiming his first ITF World Tennis Tour Singles Title in his hometown.

The Women's Singles Final was a thrilling showdown between fourth seed Destanee Aiava (Vic) and Queensland's Lizette Cabrera, captivating the crowd with high-intensity tennis. Both Finalists delivered outstanding performances. In a hard-fought three-set battle, Aiava claimed the title with a final score of 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Aiava's stellar run didn't stop there, as she partnered with Maddison Inglis (WA) to win the Women's Doubles Final. The duo triumphed over Yuki Naito (JPN) and Ankita Raina (IND) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, securing Aiava's second title of the day.

Reflecting on her success today in Doubles today, Aiava said "Thank you Maddy, I love playing doubles with you. You're my favourite person to play doubles with!".

Top seed Blake Ellis (Qld) delivered a dominant performance in the Men's Singles Final to secure his first ITF World Tennis Tour Singles Title in his hometown. Ellis defeated seventh seed Blake Mott (NSW) with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Reflecting on his First ITF World Tour Singles Title win, Ellis said "Thank you to my family and friends who came out to watch, was great to finally win one in front of you guys".

In the Men's Doubles Final, Colin Sinclair (NMP) and Brandon Walkin (Qld) teamed up to take the title, defeating Joshua Charlton (Vic) and Emile Hudd (GBR) in two sets, 7-6, 6-3.

As the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International concludes, attention now turns to the next events in the Australian Pro Tour calendar, the Sunshine Coast Tennis International at the Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre from Sunday 17 to Sunday 24 November.