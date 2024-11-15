Excitement Builds as 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International Enters Finals Weekend

The 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International is set to deliver a thrilling finals weekend after an action-packed quarterfinals day at the Queensland Tennis Centre. The tournament has seen some incredible performances, with both local and international players vying for their spot in the semifinals.

In today's quarterfinals, Queensland's own Jason Kubler delivered a strong performance against Matthew Dellavedova, emerging victorious with a score of 6-3 6-3, and securing a place in Saturday's semifinals. This is Kubler's first time playing competitively in 10 months since Australian Open 2024.

Top seed Blake Ellis (Qld) continued his winning streak, defeating Joshua Sheehy (USA) in a tightly contested match, 7-5 6-3. Ellis secured the first set with a late break before maintaining his momentum to close out the match in straight sets.

Lizette Cabrera (Qld) delivered a stunning performance in the quarterfinals, overpowering [2] Taylah Preston (WA) in straight sets, 7-6 6-2.

Francis Soyer, Head of Competitive Play and Professional Events for Tennis Australia said, "The level of play this week has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to an intense and competitive finals weekend here at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International. The semifinals and finals will be a true showcase of talent."

The public can head along to the finals for the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International event for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players to get down to the Queensland Tennis Centre and watch some of the world's best up and coming talent.

Upcoming Semifinal Matches (Saturday)

Women's Semi-Finals



[8] Petra Hule (SA) vs. Lizette Cabrera (Qld)

[6] Jia-Jing Lu (CHN) vs Destanee Aiava (Vic) [4]

[1] Blake Ellis (Qld) vs. Christian Langmo (USA)

[7] Blake Mott (NSW) vs Jason Kubler (Qld)

Men's and Women's live scores: Live Scores - ITF Tennis - Pro Circuit

Live streaming - Videos - ITF Tennis - Pro Circuit