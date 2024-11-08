Tennis Pro Tour Hits Brisbane

International tennis hits Brisbane this Sunday as the Australian Pro Tour continues at the Queensland Tennis Centre from 10 to 17 November. The Brisbane QTC Tennis International marks the continuation of the Australian Pro Tour, bringing a star-studded lineup to the Sunshine State on the back of a fiery round in Sydney at the NSW Open.

The tournament will feature both men's and women's singles and doubles events, with a total prizemoney pool of $65,000 USD and valuable points up for grabs. The Brisbane QTC Tennis International is expected to be fierce, with a blend of rising Australian talents and international stars.

Fresh off her ITF Junior World Finals victory and taking out the top spot at the NSW Open over the weekend, world No.1 junior Emerson Jones (Qld) will be making her debut at the tournament in the qualifying draw this Sunday. At just 16-years-old, Jones has had a stellar year, becoming the first Australian in 16 years to reach an Australian Open girls' singles final and the first Australian in 13 years to make a Wimbledon girls' singles quarterfinal since Ash Barty.

Top seed Talia Gibson (WA), who claimed back-to-back wins in Perth and again at the Cairns International Pro Tour events, returns to compete in Brisbane. Currently ranked No.7 in Australia, Gibson has delivered an impressive season with more than 12 singles final appearances.

Other standout Australians in the women's draw include local favourite Lizette Cabrera (Qld) hailing from Townsville and now calling Brisbane home, with Destanee Aiava (Vic), Maddison Inglis (WA) and returning champion from the 2023 event Taylah Preston (WA) who is defending her Brisbane title next week.

The men's tournament will be one to watch with Brisbane local Blake Ellis (Qld) kicking off main draw as the top seed. Ellis has enjoyed an impressive season, winning the men's doubles at the 2024 NSW Open and securing back-to-back ATP Challenger titles. He will be joined by fellow Australians Matthew Dellavedova (Vic), Blake Mott (NSW) and Jacob Bradshaw (Qld).

Qualifying rounds begin Sunday with Australian talent Hayden Jones (Qld), Jesse Delaney (NSW) and Gabriella Da Silva Fick (NSW) amongst those looking to secure spots in the main draw.

"We're thrilled to bring international tennis back to Brisbane and to offer fans the chance to watch high-level competition up close," said Tournament Director, Rhett McKinnon.

"With a strong lineup of Australian players and some great international talent, this tournament promises to be a fantastic showcase of the next generation of tennis stars."

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free at the Queensland Tennis Centre, 10 to 17 November 2024. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch up-and-coming talent.

Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com

Upcoming Events



10 - 17 November, Brisbane QTC Tennis International, Queensland Tennis Centre

17 - 24 November, Sunshine Coast Tennis International, Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre