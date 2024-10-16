2024 QSSTT Years 7-9 State Finals Wrap-Up

The 2024 Queensland Secondary Schools Team Tennis (QSSTT) Years 7-9 State Finals took place last month at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre, showcasing some of the top young tennis talent from across the state. Over two exciting days, eight boys' and eight girls' teams from various regions competed, demonstrating their skills and teamwork.

The participating boys' teams were:



Miami State High School (South Coast)

Kelvin Grove State College (Metropolitan North)

Corinda State High School (Metropolitan West)

Sheldon College (Metropolitan East)

Matthew Flinders Anglican College (Sunshine Coast)

Toowoomba Grammar School (Darling Downs)

Biloela State High School (Capricornia)

Shalom Catholic College (Wide Bay)

Canterbury College (South Coast)

Kelvin Grove State College (Metropolitan North)

Corinda State High School (Metropolitan West)

Somerville House (Metropolitan East)

Sunshine Coast Grammar School (Sunshine Coast)

Fairholme College (Darling Downs)

Biloela State High School (Capricornia)

Shalom Catholic College (Wide Bay)

The participating girls' teams were:On day one, each team played three rounds, with every round consisting of four singles and two doubles matches. All teams advanced to the playoff stages on day two, giving players plenty of opportunities to shine.

In the boys' division, Kelvin Grove State College faced Sheldon College in the final. After a close battle, with the match tied at three sets each, Kelvin Grove claimed victory by winning 26 games to 22. Miami State High School secured third place after a hard-fought match against Corinda State High School.

For the girls, the final was a rematch of last year's State Finals, with Corinda State High School once again coming out on top, defeating Kelvin Grove State College 4 sets to 2 (27 games to 22). Canterbury College secured third place by overcoming Somerville House.

Country Champions were also recognized, with Toowoomba Grammar School earning the top spot for the boys, followed by Biloela State High School in second and Shalom Catholic College in third. In the girls' division, Fairholme College was named Country Champion, with Biloela State High School finishing second and Shalom Catholic College third.

The 2024 QSSTT Years 7-9 State Finals was a great showcase of tennis talent and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the teams, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year!

To get involved and learn more about schools competitions click here.