FNQ Juniors Heading to State Final with World Class Encouragement

This weekend, the much-anticipated Junior Development Series (JDS) State Final takes place in Rockhampton, where 96 of Queensland's top junior tennis players will compete. These players have travelled from every corner of the state, ready to showcase their talent.

The event features the best two boys and girls from each region across Queensland, forming a strong lineup of 16 players per region. Among them is the reigning champion team from Far North Queensland, alongside Team Gold Coast, both prepared to defend their title.

In a special moment, the Far North Queensland JDS team recently received their official team shirts on Centre Court at the Cairns Pro Tour. The ceremony was highlighted by the presence of rising stars, World No. 1 Junior Emerson Jones and her brother, top-ranked male junior Hayden Jones, who both shared their wisdom with the excited young athletes.



The young team was thrilled to share the stage with the Jones siblings at the Cairns International Tennis Centre, drawing inspiration from the professional athletes competing at the event.

Emerson encouraged the juniors, reflecting on her own team experiences. "Team events are great - you will make great friends doing it," she said.

"It's great to have friends there when you're playing, and they are there cheering and supporting you."

Hayden, who has previously competed in the Junior Development Finals in Rockhampton, added, "The main thing that stood out for me in Rockhampton, was the amount of fun I had just being around the team."

"It's a pretty cool experience."

Rockhampton, known for its rich tennis history and the hometown of tennis legend Rod Laver, is set to host these emerging talents in a weekend of fierce competition. Adding to the excitement, all players will receive a complimentary BBQ after play on Friday and Saturday (Day 1 and Day 2), ensuring a great time both on and off the court.

Good luck to all players!

For more details about the JDS State Final, click here. To find your nearest tennis court, visit Play.Tennis.com.au.