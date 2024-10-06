Cairns Crowds Turn Out for Week 1 Finals

The Cairns Pro Tour Finals today saw a packed house at the Cairns International Tennis Centre, where Talia Gibson and Rio Noguchi claimed the top spots for what was a spectators dream across both the Women's and Men's blockbuster Finals.

No. 1 seed, Talia Gibson, won in straight sets against Lizette Cabrera, in a match that kept the North Queensland crowd on the edge of their seats. With strong local support for Cabrera, Gibson stayed resilient, ultimately sealing the 6-2 7-6(2) win in a tense tiebreak to close out the 1 hour 26 minute contest.

Gibson's win is following back-to-back wins in Perth, a winning run for the Western Australian over the past three weeks. After gracious acknowledgements in her post match interview, speaking to her recent victories Gibson said the secret to her success has been, "a lot of hard work, and of course, thanks to my team who are a big part of how well I have been doing in the past few weeks."

The Men's Final was equally gripping, with Blake Ellis and Rio Noguchi going head-to-head in a high-stakes showdown. Ellis, despite an intense week of both Singles and Doubles, captured the first set. However, Noguchi fought back to take the match in three sets, delivering a spectacular finale to Week 1 of the Cairns Pro Tour.

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy MP presented the trophies to the Men's finalists with Cairns Regional Council Councillor Anna Middleton presenting for the women's.

Tournament Director Andrew Reynolds said, "Today was a fitting finale to an outstanding week of Tennis, friendship and community.

"The players love this event, the venue, location and the care shown by the local team, transport, volunteers, stringers, venue and tournament staff."

Qualifying for Week 2 of the tournament commenced today seeing local tennis coaches Matthew Duffy and Cooper Asquith bow out in the first round with fellow local, Sienna Jensen taking Centre Court tomorrow at 10am, hoping to back up her performance from last week, falling just shy of Main Draw.

The Cairns International Pro Tour event consists of two consecutive ITF men's and women's singles and doubles events will run from 29 September to 13 October, providing players with the opportunity to compete for a combined prize pool of $100,000 USD, in addition to valuable world ranking points.

2024 Cairns Tennis International Week 2 Schedule

Qualifying 6-7 October, Starting 10am Order of Play 6-7 October, Starting 10am

Singles 1st Round Singles 8-9 October, Starting 10am

Singles 2nd Round Thursday 10 October, Starting 10am

Singles Quarter Finals & Doubles Semi Final Friday 11 October, Starting 11am

Friday will also have a twilight match and community BBQ

Singles Semi Finals and Doubles Finals Saturday 12 October, Starting 11am

Singles Final Sunday 13 October, Starting 11am