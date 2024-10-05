The Stage is Set for Thrilling Cairns Pro Tour Finals

The Cairns International Pro Tour hits the halfway mark, with the Week 1 Semi-Finals and the Doubles Finals concluding today, leading an exciting weekend of tennis at the Cairns International Tennis Centre with the Singles Final tomorrow, Sunday 6 October.

Townsville's Lizette Cabrera will face rising star Talia Gibson in the Women's Singles Final. Both players showcased their best form in the Semi-Finals, with Cabrera defeating Maddison Inglis in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, and Gibson overcoming Monique Barry 6-3, 6-3.

On the Men's side, top seed Rio Noguchi will take on Queensland's Blake Ellis. Noguchi has been a dominant force throughout the tournament, while Ellis has shown grit and determination, especially in today's efforts in Singles, achieving a tight three sets victory before backing up for the Doubles Final.

The Women's Doubles Finals saw top seeds Petra Hule and Alana Parnaby claim the Women's Doubles title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Mia Horvit and Tenika McGiffin. On the Men's side, Matt Hulme and James Watt lifted the trophy following their win over Blake Ellis and Joshua Charlton in a match that ebbed and flowed and could have landed either way right up to the nail-biting end.

Qualifying for Week 2 of the tournament will also be kicking off tomorrow from 10am ahead of another exciting week of tennis in Far North Queensland.

The Cairns International Pro Tour event consists of two consecutive ITF men's and women's singles and doubles events will run from 29 September to 13 October, providing players with the opportunity to compete for a combined prize pool of $100,000 USD, in addition to valuable world ranking points.

2024 Cairns Tennis International #1 Finals Schedule:

Sunday 6 October

Starting 11am Women's Singles Final on Centre Court

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) [7] vs. Talia Gibson (AUS) [1] on Centre Court

Not Before 12:30pm Men's Singles Final on Centre Court

Rio Noguchi (JPN) [1] vs. Blake Ellis (AUS) [2] on Centre Court

Starting 10am Week 2 Qualifying

2024 Cairns Tennis International Live Scoring:

Women's Live Scoring Here

Men's Live Scoring Here

Live Streaming Here