Finals Fever at Cairns International Tennis Centre

Finals fever hit Cairns with Quarter Finals today reaching fever pitch seeing players endure the heat, ready to showdown in tomorrow's Semi Final Saturday in the Singles and Final's for the Doubles.

In the Women's Lizette Cabrera [7] will be up against Maddison Inglis [2] first up on Centre Court with Talia Gibson [1] and Monique Barry going to battle for the finals position on Court 10.

The Men's will see the Japanese versus the Aussies with No. 1 seed Rio Noguchi taking on Edward Winter and Hiroki Moriya against Queensland's Blake Ellis, a Semi Final not to be missed,

The Doubles took centre stage tonight with the twilight matches lively with colour on the court seeing the local crowd rally for their favourites. The Doubles Finals are tomorrow, Sunday 5th October, with Petra Hule and Alana Parnaby up against Mia Horvit and Tenika McGiffin in the Women's and Matt Hulme with James Watt against Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis all vying for the top spot.

The event is free entry for spectators with Live Streaming available for all Semi Final and Final matches across the weekend.

Cairns Mayor Amy Eden said,"The Cairns Tennis International Pro Tour is not only a fantastic opportunity for our region to showcase elite tennis talent - it's also a showcase of our natural wonder and attractions for visiting players, officials and support teams.

"Council is proud to support this event and I encourage everyone to come along for world-class tennis right here in Cairns."

Today was not just for action on court but also, the community barbeque bringing the Far North Queensland tennis community together for the twilight matches.

The Far North Queensland Junior Development Series representative team had their shirt presentation in front of the crowd of spectators with World No. 1 Junior, Emerson Jones with brother and Australia's No. 1 ranked male junior Hayden Jones presenting the shirts before the FNQ kids head down to Rockhampton for the State Finals next weekend.

From grassroots, volunteers, administrators and Grand Slam Champions, the Cairns Pro Tour event is seeing the tennis community unite in Cairns this week.

The Cairns International Pro Tour event consists of two consecutive ITF men's and women's singles and doubles events will run from 29 September to 13 October, providing players with the opportunity to compete for a combined prize pool of $100,000 USD, in addition to valuable world ranking points.

2024 Cairns Tennis International #1 Finals Schedule:

Saturday 5 October

Starting 11am Women's Singles Semi Finals

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) [7] vs. Maddison Inglis (AUS) [2] on Centre Court

Talia Gibson (AUS) [1] vs. Monique Barry (NZL) on Court 10

Not Before 12:30pm Men's Singles Semi Finals

Hiroki Moriya (JPN) [3] vs. Blake Ellis (AUS) [2] on Centre Court

Rio Noguchi (JPN) [1] vs. Edward Winter (AUS) on Court 10

Not Before 2pm Women's Doubles Final

Petra Hule (AUS) / Alana Parnaby (AUS) vs. Mia Horvit (USA) / Tenika McGiffin (AUS) on Centre Court

After Rest, Not Before 3:30pm Men's Doubles Final

Joshua Charlton (AUS) / Blake Ellis (AUS) vs. Matt Hulme (AUS) / James Watt (NZL) on Centre Court

Sunday 6 October

Starting 11am Women's Singles Finals on Centre Court

Not Before 12:30pm Men's Singles Finals on Centre Court

2024 Cairns Tennis International #1 Live Scoring:

Women's Live Scoring Here

Men's Live Scoring Here

Live Streaming Here