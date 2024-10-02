Keeping Up with the Jones’s in Cairns

World No. 1 Junior Emerson Jones will make her debut at 10am this morning at the Cairns International Pro Tour Event.

The 16-year-old Gold Coaster is enjoying the opportunity to travel and compete alongside her older brother Hayden Jones. At 18 years of age, Hayden is working to step out of the junior events and build up his professional ranking as he looks towards the next Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

The family affair in Cairns is special with their grandmother coming to watch, having been in the Cairns tennis community herself since a young age.

Hayden Jones explained courtside yesterday, "My grandmother used to train up here and has her name on the championship board a fair bit up here. She actually is coming up to watch us and I thought it would be cool to play up here."

Bernice Asplin made the honour board at the Cairns International Tennis Centre in 1961 with her name proudly among the likes of Roy Emerson, Tom Horn, Geoff Masters, Scott Draper, Mark Draper and Adam Walton. An impressive list of Queensland legends in the tennis landscape.

Emerson shared the enthusiasm of having a tournament surrounded with her family.

"It's great going to tournaments with my brother. When we were young, I didn't get to see him much but now we are basically doing the same tournaments, like we are here in Cairns together and its pretty good," Emerson said.

The Cairns International Pro Tour event consists of two consecutive ITF men's and women's singles and doubles events will run from 29 September to 13 October, providing players with the opportunity to compete for a combined prize pool of $100,000 USD, in addition to valuable world ranking points.

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.