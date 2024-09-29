Cairns Pro Tour Qualifying Underway

Qualifying kicked off today as the Cairns International Pro Tour returns to Far North Queensland, 29 September - 13 October.

Among the 39 men and 37 women in Qualifying matches, which started at 10am this morning and will continue tomorrow, is Cairns local Sienna Jensen. Sienna prevailed centre court over fellow Aussie Sophie McDonald 6-2, 6-1.

The tennis action isn't limited to the courts with community barbeques, school engagement and local tennis clubs amongst the events activities over the next two weeks.

The Cairns International Tennis Centre, in collaboration with Edge Hill Tennis Club, will host a community barbeque on Friday 4 and 11 October, starting from 5:30pm alongside the twilight tennis matches. The community barbeque is a chance to engage with fellow tennis enthusiasts who share a love for the sport.

Throughout the event period tennis will make a splash at Trinity Beach with a Red Ball competition at Trinity Beach Tennis Club on Wednesday 9 October. Tennis Queensland will be facilitating the entry level competition for the Trinity Beach kids.

Additionally, kids will take to the courts at the Cairns International Tennis Centre on Friday 11 October from St Andrews Catholic College and St Gerard's Majella School to learn from Baseline Tennis Coaches before their participation in the Primary Schools Cup competition alongside Australia Pro Tour Event.

Paul Horn, Cairns International Tennis Centre Representative said, "Athletes and locals alike are thrilled with the return of the Australian Pro Tour to Cairns, featuring two weeks of back-to-back tennis.

The community barbeque and school engagement are some of the great ways to enjoy these weeks of international tennis in Far North Queensland."

This Australian Pro Tour event provides a unique opportunity to witness international tennis up close, featuring top players from around the globe. Notable athletes to watch this week include Emerson Jones, the current World No. 1 Junior; Lizette Cabrera, a proud local from Townsville; Omar Jasika, the 2023 Champion; and rising star Talia Gibson.

The general public can head along to the Australian Pro Tour events for free with shaded seating, food and drink available at the venue.

The community BBQ and twilight matches will be held at Cairns International Tennis Centre (365 Sheridan Street, Cairns North) on the 4 and 11 of October, from 5.30 pm.

Event Weblinks

The ITF Order of Play, Live Scoring and Live Streaming weblinks are below. Live scoring and live streaming will start once the chair umpired matches begin on Tuesday 1 October 2024.

Order of Play Week 1: https://www.itftennis.com/en/tournament/w35-cairns/aus/2024/w-itf-aus-2024-010/order-of-play/

Live Scoring Women's Week 1: https://live.itftennis.com/en/live-scores/?tourkey=W-ITF-AUS-2024-010

Live Scoring Men's Week 1: https://live.itftennis.com/en/live-scores/?tourkey=M-ITF-AUS-2024-007

Live Streaming: https://live.itftennis.com/en/live-streams/