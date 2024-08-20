Australian contenders off to perfect start in US Open 2024 qualifying

All four Australian players in action on day one of the US Open 2024 qualifying competition have recorded impressive wins.

Priscilla Hon triumphed 6-3 3-6 6-3 against 17-year-old American wildcard Akasha Urhobo in the opening round of the women's qualifying singles competition.

This snaps a seven-match losing streak for the 26-year-old from Brisbane, who is contesting qualifying in New York for a fifth time.

Destanee Aiava needed only 52 minutes to power past Bulgarian Gergana Topalova, recording a comprehensive 6-3 6-0 victory.

This is 24-year-old Aiava's first win at Flushing Meadows since 2017.

Talia Gibson made a memorable US Open debut, upsetting 25th seed Anastasia Zakharova in the first round.

The 20-year-old from Perth triumphed 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3 against the in-form world No.129, who arrived in New York with seven wins from her past eight matches.

This is Gibson's fifth top-150 victory of the season.

Li Tu made a dream US Open debut too, scoring a 6-4 6-4 victory against world No.143 Alejandro Moro Canas in the opening round of the men's qualifying singles competition.

The 28-year-old from Adelaide fired six aces and won 89 per cent of first serve points in the one-hour and 37-minute encounter.

It continues a career-best season for Tu at Grand Slam level. The world No.189 also posted breakthrough wins to reach the second round in qualifying at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year.

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. If they do so, they will join 14 Australians (11 men and three women) already in this year's singles main draws.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Talia Gibson (AUS) d [25] Anastasia Zakharova 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3

Destanee Aiava (AUS) d Gergana Topalova (BUL) 6-3 6-0

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [WC] Akasha Urhobo (USA) 6-3 3-6 6-3

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Li Tu (AUS) d Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) 6-4 6-4



COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[16] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

[32] Maya Joint (AUS) v Maja Chwalinska (POL)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [6] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Margaux Rouvroy (FRA)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [4] Mai Hontama (JPN)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [23] Daria Snigur (UKR)

Talia Gibson (AUS) v Hanna Chang (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's qualifying singles draw

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Alex Bolt (AUS) v [4] Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Matteo Martineau (FRA)

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Li Tu (AUS) v Marco Trungelliti (ARG)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's qualifying singles draw

