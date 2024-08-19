Women and Girls Weekend Returns to the Gold Coast

Tennis Queensland, in partnership with the Gold Coast Regional Assembly, is excited to announce the return of the Women and Girls Tennis Weekend, set to take place from September 13-15, 2024. This event is an opportunity for women and girls across the region to engage in tennis, build connections and have fun!

The weekend's activities will cater to all skill levels, from beginners to experienced players, and provide a platform for participants to showcase their talents, learn from seasoned professionals, and enjoy a range of complementary tennis formats. This event aligns with Tennis Queensland's Gender Equity Plan, reflecting our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where women and girls face no barriers in the sport-on or off the court.

Highlights for the weekend include the all-girls camp led by former Australian Fed Cup Representative Lisa Aryes, offering aspiring tennis stars the chance to hone their skills under expert guidance. Additionally, participants can explore complementary formats such as Pop Tennis and Beach Tennis, or attend the Women & Girls Networking Event, where they will hear from a distinguished panel.

To see the full schedule of events please see below:

Friday 13 September

Event Venue Time Pop Tennis Come & Try Hope Island Tennis Club 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Champagne & Padel Padel Gold Coast 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 14 September

Event Venue Time All Girls Camp KDV Sport 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Beach Tennis Come & Try Beach Tennis Gold Coast 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pop Tennis Come & Try Ace Tennis Broadbeach TBC Women & Girls in Tennis Networking Event - -

Sunday 15 September

Event Venue Time Orange Ball Camp Mudgeeraba Tennis Club 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Green Ball Camp Mudgeeraba Tennis Club 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Beach Tennis Come & Try Beach Tennis Come & Try 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

For more information and to learn how you can get involved, please click here.

We would like to thank the Australian Sports Commission and the Gold Coast Tennis Regional Assembly for their collaboration in funding and driving this important initiative.