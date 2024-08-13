Mackay Set to Host the 2024 Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships

Returning for another year, the 2024 Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships is kicking off from 21 - 24 September with entries open to junior players. This year, the premier series event will be hosted at a new venue and location in Mackay at Pioneer Tennis.

The tournament comes with many new changes for 2024, joining forces with the Legend Series, a new initiative introduced to celebrate Queensland's tennis legends and connect aspiring juniors with the rich history of the sport. The Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships is part of Swing 2 of the Legend Series alongside two other events and honors the nine-time Grand Slam champion. Players entering the swing will have the chance to win an Australian Open experience and a Legend Series towel.

The tournament marks the final opportunity for players to earn points for the Queensland Green Ball State Finals held at the Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie) in Brisbane. This competition recognises the top 16 boys and girls from the Queensland Premier and Signature Green Ball Tournaments with the champions earning a spot at the Super 10's Camp in Melbourne during the 2025 Australian Open.

Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships Tournament Director, Rhett McKinnon says, "It is exciting to see the next generation of players following in the footsteps of Queensland great Wendy Turnbull."

"These tournaments are an important development opportunity for junior players, especially players in more remote areas of Queensland."

The Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships will take place at Pioneer Tennis (Mackay) on 21st - 24th September 2024. Junior players who are interested in attending the event can register here.

For more information and to view the current Queensland Green Ball State Finals leaderboard, click here.

Want to learn more about the Legend Series? Click here.