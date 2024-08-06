Dellacqua and Barty continue winning run at Wimbledon 2024

All eyes have been on Ash Barty this week, as the former world No.1 competes in the Wimbledon women's invitational doubles event.

Three years after winning the women's singles title at the All England Club, the 28-year-old is now competing against fellow retired players in front of excited crowds.

For her doubles partner, fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua, it is proving a special experience too.

"I'm seven years retired now, so I'm well and truly feeling like I'm out of that professional player mode," said Dellacqua, who achieved career-high rankings of world No.26 in singles and world No.3 in doubles during her playing career.

"I've been quite reflective and really grateful to be here. First of all, I'm just really appreciative for this opportunity and also just to be with great mates that I grew up with. It's kind of a 'pinch-me' moment for myself to be here, especially with Ash."

Barty and Dellacqua, affectionately dubbed ABCD, enjoyed a successful doubles partnership and became close friends across their careers. They won five WTA doubles titles and also advanced to doubles finals at all four Grand Slams together.

> READ: Barty reflects on "pretty special" Wimbledon return

The 39-year-old Dellacqua described practising with, as well as competing against, former peers and friends this week as "fantastic".

"It's just been so nice to be here, not only with Ash, but with Todd (Woodbridge), Sam (Stosur), I've hit with the whole Aussie contingent," she said.

"It's pretty cool, isn't tennis just such a great sport that you can come back years later and play."

Barty and Dellacqua kept their unbeaten record intact in the round-robin stage of the women's invitational doubles event today, scoring a 6-2 6-4 victory against Italian Roberta Vinci and China's Zheng Jie at No.2 Court.

Australian greats Sam Stosur, Lleyton Hewitt, Todd Woodbridge, Rennae Stubbs and Mark Woodforde also scored wins in the Wimbledon invitational events today.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Women's invitational doubles, round-robin

Ash Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS) d Roberta Vinci (ITA)/Zheng Jie (CHN) 6-2 6-4

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) d Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)/Francesca Schiavone (ITA) 7-6(5) 6-2

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) d Daniela Hantuchova (SVK)/Laura Robson (GBR) 7-5 7-5

Men's invitational doubles, round-robin

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) d Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) 6-7(3) 6-4 [12-10]

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) d Jamie Delgado (GBR)/Sebastian Grosjean (FRA) 6-3 6-2

Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) d Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) 2-6 6-3 [11-9]

Mixed invitational doubles, round-robin

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) d Thomas Enqvist (SWE)/Martina Navratilova (USA) 6-4 7-5

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) d Mansour Bahrami (IRI)/Alicia Molik (AUS) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Jonas Bjorkman (SWE)/Anne Keothavong (GBR) d Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Richard Krajicek (NED)/Conchita Martinez (ESP) d Mansour Bahrami (IRI)/Alicia Molik (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Women's invitational doubles, round-robin

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) v Martina Hingis (SUI)/Kim Clijsters (BEL)

Ash Barty (AUS)/Casey Dellacqua (AUS) v Johanna Konta (GBR)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women's invitational doubles draw

Men's invitational doubles, round-robin

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v Jamie Delgado (GBR)/Sebastian Grosjean (FRA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's invitational doubles draw

Mixed invitational doubles, round-robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) v Richard Krajicek (NED)/Conchita Martinez (ESP)

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Barbara Schett (AUT)

Mansour Bahrami (IRI)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Greg Rusedski (GBR)/Iva Majoli (CRO)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 mixed invitational doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!