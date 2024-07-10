Queensland Team Set to Compete at 2024 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival

Wednesday 10 July 2024
Giselle KAWANE with her award for the U18 Girls - Singles Showdown Final during the Closing ceremony at the Darwin International Tennis Centre for the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival on Sunday, August 13, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ SCOTT BARBOUR

Queensland is gearing up for an exciting showcase of talent and culture as 30 young athletes have been selected to represent the state at the annual National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC). Taking place from 8 to 11 August 2024 in Darwin, this event promises to be a highlight in the national sporting calendar and sees hundreds of First Nations Youth come together from across the country.

Celebrating the cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the NITC was first launched in 2018 and is an annual four-day event centred around culture, community, tennis, education, and wellbeing.

In preparation for the carnival, regional lead-in events have been held across Queensland, offering First Nations youth more opportunities to play and engage with tennis.

These events have led to many of the participants being selected for the Queensland team, alongside performance players chosen based on their current ratings. Players will then compete across three event pathways, with cumulative results from the event determining which state will be crowned the 2024 Ash Barty Cup Champions.

Having seen success last year as the reigning Future Stars and Showdown champions (Girls 18&U), Queensland returns to the carnival, with a strong lineup of both new and returning players ready to proudly represent their state.

2023's NITC event featured the attendance of Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, former World No. 1, who mentored participants throughout the carnival. She shares invaluable insights from her experiences as both a tennis player and a proud First Nations person.

Tennis Australia First Nations Lead Kyah Jones says, "The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is the pinnacle event of the Indigenous tennis pathway in Australia, celebrating First Nations cultures through tennis both on and off the court."

"Watching the next generation of First Nations Tennis players come through the NITC is always a proud moment. It's wonderful to see our game growing and getting stronger each year."

"Congratulations to all the Queensland participants who have been selected. I am confident they will all do themselves, the community and the state proud."

Good luck to all the Queensland Players!

 

QUEENSLAND TEAM:

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (14&U)
Bella Merrick RileyTara
Laylah ShawcrossGold Coast
Lucca TobyGold Coast
Preston ShawcrossGold Coast
Ryan BolgerGold Coast
Sophia KawaneCairns

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (18&U)
Amali ZillmanGold Coast
Blake ForeshawGold Coast
Giselle KawaneCairns
Lawrence DufficyBrisbane
Rhylee JacksonBeenleigh

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL FUTURE STARS
Billy BrickwoodToowoomba
Corben MoodyToowoomba
Drew HinchToowoomba
Goothala RynneCunnamulla
Jamaya BondYarrabah
Kelsey WeriboneSt George
Monica BartschRockhampton
Mya FreemanTownsville
William BeckCairns

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL HOTSHOTS
Alexander WeriboneSt George
Camille HorsburghSt George
Jolie KawaneCairns
Julius NomoaCairns
Peter DavidsonYarrabah
Ralph BrownCairns
Tabau BanuCairns
Tia SingletonYarrabah
William BrownCairns