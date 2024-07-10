Queensland Team Set to Compete at 2024 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival

Queensland is gearing up for an exciting showcase of talent and culture as 30 young athletes have been selected to represent the state at the annual National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC). Taking place from 8 to 11 August 2024 in Darwin, this event promises to be a highlight in the national sporting calendar and sees hundreds of First Nations Youth come together from across the country.

Celebrating the cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the NITC was first launched in 2018 and is an annual four-day event centred around culture, community, tennis, education, and wellbeing.

In preparation for the carnival, regional lead-in events have been held across Queensland, offering First Nations youth more opportunities to play and engage with tennis.

These events have led to many of the participants being selected for the Queensland team, alongside performance players chosen based on their current ratings. Players will then compete across three event pathways, with cumulative results from the event determining which state will be crowned the 2024 Ash Barty Cup Champions.

Having seen success last year as the reigning Future Stars and Showdown champions (Girls 18&U), Queensland returns to the carnival, with a strong lineup of both new and returning players ready to proudly represent their state.

2023's NITC event featured the attendance of Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, former World No. 1, who mentored participants throughout the carnival. She shares invaluable insights from her experiences as both a tennis player and a proud First Nations person.

Tennis Australia First Nations Lead Kyah Jones says, "The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is the pinnacle event of the Indigenous tennis pathway in Australia, celebrating First Nations cultures through tennis both on and off the court."

"Watching the next generation of First Nations Tennis players come through the NITC is always a proud moment. It's wonderful to see our game growing and getting stronger each year."

"Congratulations to all the Queensland participants who have been selected. I am confident they will all do themselves, the community and the state proud."

Good luck to all the Queensland Players!

QUEENSLAND TEAM:

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (14&U) Bella Merrick Riley Tara Laylah Shawcross Gold Coast Lucca Toby Gold Coast Preston Shawcross Gold Coast Ryan Bolger Gold Coast Sophia Kawane Cairns

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (18&U) Amali Zillman Gold Coast Blake Foreshaw Gold Coast Giselle Kawane Cairns Lawrence Dufficy Brisbane Rhylee Jackson Beenleigh

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL FUTURE STARS Billy Brickwood Toowoomba Corben Moody Toowoomba Drew Hinch Toowoomba Goothala Rynne Cunnamulla Jamaya Bond Yarrabah Kelsey Weribone St George Monica Bartsch Rockhampton Mya Freeman Townsville William Beck Cairns