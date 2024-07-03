Last week, Tennis Queensland held the 2024 Business Coach Summit, coaches from across the state, offering a valuable opportunity for professional development, networking, and workshops. Over the course of three days, attendees had the opportunity to hear presentations that provided valuable insights into industry-specific business topics, in addition to networking and connecting with each other.

Day one commenced at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane. The day focused on fostering professional growth and development with guest speakers including:



Justin Herald opened the summit with his inspiring story of 'How to grow your business without spending a cent (from $50 to $37 million)'

Spresa Vella spoke to the importance of 'Creating a Constructive Culture'

Frank Fazzolari discussed 'Mastering Financial Oversight: Essential Insights for Business Success'

Adon Kronk shared ideas on how we can 'Elevate Tennis Experiences: Crafting Engaging Events Beyond Competition'

Paul Cammack shared his insight on how 'Leveraging Data for Enhanced Business Focus can benefit your tennis facility and business'

Kane Dewhurst closed the day with the motivations of 'How Systems and Habits Lead to Sustainable Success in Business and Life'

Padel Gold Coast: Hosted by Ross Taylor, coaches learned about the growing popularity of padel and its integration into tennis facilities.

Burleigh Bowls Club: Justin O'Donnell and his team demonstrated how traditional sports clubs can innovate and attract new members.

Bounce Inc. Burleigh: Paky Collier and the team at Bounce Inc. provided insights into creating systems and processes to ensure successful business scalability.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks: Renee Soutar offered a behind-the-scenes look at how large-scale venues manage operations and guest experiences, with a focus on customer service excellence.

Ryan Kogleman from RDK Sports International shared his expertise on international sports management and development.

Alan Myers from Beyond Business Coaching provided practical advice on implementing business strategies for sustained growth.

Kane Dewhurst returned to guide coaches in creating actionable plans to turn their visions into reality.

Day two was a full day of venue visits across the Gold Coast, each offering valuable insights and learnings from some of the region's leading sports facilities.The third and final day of the Business Coach Summit was packed full of presentations and workshops designed to turn the knowledge gained across the last three-days into actionable plans. Day three presentations included:Overall, the three-day event was a resounding success, featuring a stellar lineup of presentations, visits to four venues across the Gold Coast, and numerous hours of professional development.

Sheridan Adams, Head of Coaching and Player Pathways, said, "The Business Coach Summit has once again demonstrated the strength and dedication of our coaching community. The knowledge shared and connections made here will have a lasting impact on tennis across Queensland."

The success of this event was made possible through the collaboration of the Queensland Government, Tennis Queensland, the tennis Regional Assemblies, and the participating coaches. This combined approach has enhanced skills and connections across rural, regional, and metro areas of Queensland.

