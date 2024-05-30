Search for new Tennis Queensland CEO underway

Tennis Queensland has appointed global executive search firm Elevate Talent to lead the recruitment process for its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Board of Tennis Queensland is commencing the process to secure a new CEO.

Tennis Queensland's Advantage Queensland 2026 Strategy requires its CEO to deliver the strategic goals of the organisation. The strategy focuses on supporting all the Queensland tennis communities, providing a blueprint to concentrate on grassroots and strengthen the tennis facilities and tennis delivery network under the pillars of courts, coaches, and competitions, in safe, welcoming and inclusive tennis communities.

Empowered by Tennis Australia's Summer of Tennis and the Brisbane International, this strategy is specifically for Queensland and demonstrates an understanding of regional diversity while also acknowledging the benefits of national alignment and partnership with Tennis Australia.

Tennis Queensland seeks a member-centric CEO to deliver on this strategy and lead and drive opportunities for Tennis across the state. The role will demand exceptional stakeholder management and communications skills and a strong understanding of sport and the role it plays in all communities.

Elevate Talent's Jonathan Harris, will lead the search. To review the advertisement please go to https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3933279269, closing date for applications is Thursday 13 June. For a discussion about the role, or for a copy of the Candidate Brief please contact Elliot Bowman on +61 426 992 682 or at Elliot.bowman@oneelevate.com.