Governance 101: Tennis Governance Education

Register Here

Join us for an engaging, interactive session to build the foundations of success for your tennis club.

Expect an interactive session packed with insights and strategies tailored to your club with networking and lunch included across three locations and the option of an online session for those who cannot attend one of the in person sessions.

"The most successful clubs we work with have building blocks in place so that the foundations of their business are solid and ready for positive growth. Good governance is the cornerstone of future success." said Steve Connelly, Director CPR Group who will be leading the sessions.

"Steve Connelly is a highly engaging presenter with more than 20 years of experience in club governance and a deep understanding of the tennis industry. Steve turns topics that many think are boring and mundane into engaging, enjoyable discussions" said Nicholas Todorov, Tennis Queensland Field Manager.

Far North: Saturday, 11th May, 10 am - 2 pm, Henley Street Tennis Club

Gold Coast: Saturday, 25th May, 10 am - 2 pm, Gold Coast Leisure Centre

Online: 30th May, 6:30 pm - 8 pm

Topics will include:



Meetings and AGMs - how to get the most out of everyone's time, while ensuring you meet your obligations

Volunteer Engagement and Retention - tips and tricks to get great volunteers - and to hold on to them!

Leasing and Tenure - how to optimise your use of community land

Governance - important changes to incorporation legislation and compliance

Ahead of the Gold Coast session, there will be a Volunteer Thank You Breakfast organised by the Gold Coast Regional Assembly starting from 8:45am in the Currumbin Room at the Gold Coast Leisure Centre.

These sessions have been made possible with the collaboration and support from the Queensland Government, Tennis Queensland, the tennis Regional Assemblies, and CPR Group.

Register Now

Testimonials from the Sunshine Coast session held on the 23rd March 2024.