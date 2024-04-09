Coach Spotlight: Michael Lloyd

With a desire to make a difference and a lifelong love for sports, Michael Lloyd has showcased a remarkable tennis journey and is a passionate tennis coach based in Longreach, regional Queensland.

Originally from Brisbane, Michael's coaching career began 18 months ago when he identified a significant shortage of tennis coaches in his remote outback town, which inspired him to step in and make a positive change in the community. Despite the challenges of long distances and limited resources, Michael has continued to be dedicated to giving children in regional areas the access and opportunity to play tennis.

Since beginning his coaching journey, Michael has travelled thousands of kilometres to provide coaching opportunities to different communities, ensuring that no child misses out on the chance to play. He has travelled to rural and regional outback towns multiple times are year, with his furthest destination being Cunnamulla, Queensland, over 700 kilometres away.

Michael's coaching spans across five courts at the Longreach Tennis Club, a venue where three courts have recently received approval for upgrades. On these courts and driven by his coaching vision, Michael is dedicated to increasing participation in tennis tournaments among children from West Queensland and assisting other clubs in the expansion of their coaching programs, aiming to foster a thriving tennis community throughout the region.

Michael shared, "In the future, I hope to expand my coaching reach and ensure that kids in regional areas don't miss out on the opportunity to play tennis."

"I want to collaborate with other coaches and organisations to create a network of support for young athletes in Western Queensland. Every child should have access to sports, regardless of where they live."

Michael is currently completing his Junior Development Coaching Course with Tennis Australia and regularly attends coaching summits, traveling to Brisbane and Melbourne to enhance his skills and knowledge.

Tennis Queensland Head of Coach and Player Pathways Sheridan Adams said, "Having Michael invested in driving tennis within his regional community is fantastic for our sport. He's a great guy who's committed to his professional development."

"I can't wait to see the positive impact he'll make in Longreach and its surrounding areas. His efforts, and those of the other regional coaches like him, do not go unnoticed."

Michael's story is a testament to his love for sport. His commitment to providing opportunities for children and his passion for growing the sport are inspiring. He is shaping the future of tennis in regional Queensland, ensuring that more children are given the opportunity to participate in sports and develop a love for the game.

If you are interested in becoming a coach in your local community, click here.