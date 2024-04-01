LAW CHANGES FOR INCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS

There are upcoming changes to the Incorporated Associations Act 1981 that may impact some organisations affiliated to Tennis Queensland. These changes aim to improve internal governance and transparency for incorporated associations in Queensland and will commence on 1 July 2024. With less than three months to go until the changes take effect, please see below for more information and what you need to do to ensure your association is ready.

What's changing from 1 July 2024?

Remuneration disclosure

Incorporated association management committees must disclose remuneration paid and any benefits given to committee members, senior staff and their relatives at their Annual General Meeting.

This change will provide greater transparency and accountability within associations and enable members to assess whether the remuneration and benefits provided to key individuals are an appropriate use of the association's resources.

Grievance resolution procedures

Incorporated associations will need to follow the grievance procedure in the model rules to resolve disputes or include a compliant grievance procedure in their own rules.

What can you do now?

If you wish to create a grievance procedure, you should submit your amended constitution to the Office of Fair Trading.

Find out how to create a compliant grievance procedure and change your association's constitution.

You won't need to make any changes to your constitution if you:



already have a compliant grievance procedure in your constitution

wish to follow the model rules' grievance procedure - it will automatically apply.

More information

Learn more about the changes and how they'll affect your organisation at Getting ready for the July 2024 changes.