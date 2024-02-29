AUSSIE WEEKLY WRAP: 14 AUSTRALIANS CONTEST FINALS ACROSS HISTORIC WEEK

Australians players shone brightly on the world stage this week.

Jordan Thompson enjoyed a sensational run in Mexico, scoring back-to-back top-20 wins to claim his maiden ATP singles title. He scooped the doubles crown alongside fellow Aussie Max Purcell as well.

History was also made at Los Cabos when six Aussies progressed to the second round in the men's singles draw. This was the most to reach this stage in a 32-player draw at tour-level in 28 years.

Meanwhile in the United Arab Emirates, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez faced off in a WTA 1000 doubles final. This was the first time this had happened at this level.

Aussie players also contested finals in India, Malaysia and Portugal, as well as at home on the Australian Pro Tour.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Storm Hunter: The 29-year-old claimed the doubles title at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) alongside Czech partner Katerina Siniakova. This is Hunter's eighth career WTA doubles title. She also scored two top-100 wins (against world No.59 Martina Trevisan and world No.67 Cristina Bucsa) to qualify for the singles main draw.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old recorded a runners-up finish in doubles at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez. This was the pair's second final appearance of the month, matching their run in Linz.

Jordan Thompson: The 29-year-old claimed his maiden ATP singles title with a sensational run at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos (Mexico). Thompson scored consecutive top-20 wins for the first time (beating world No.6 Alexander Zverev and world No.12 Casper Ruud).

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell: The Aussie pair scooped the doubles title at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos. This is their third ATP title as a team and their second this month. It is Thompson's fourth ATP doubles title in total and 25-year-old Purcell's sixth.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The 27-year-old scored back-to-back top-60 wins (beating world No.53 Jack Draper and world No.42 Dan Evans) to advance to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos. This was Kokkinakis' best tour-level result since January 2023.

Alexei Popyrin: The 24-year-old progressed to the singles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha (Qatar). This was Popyrin's third career semifinal at tour-level and first at a hard-court event in three years. His run included a quarterfinal victory against world No.21 Alexander Bublik.

John-Patrick Smith: The 35-year-old teamed with German Andreas Mies to advance to the doubles semifinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Doha. This was Smith's best tour-level result since November 2023.

Chris O'Connell: The 29-year-old recorded one of the biggest singles wins of his career, beating world No.25 Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the second round at the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old defeated four higher-ranked opponents to advance to the biggest singles final of her career at a WTA 125 tournament in Puerto Vallarta (Mexico). Preston's impressive run included two victories against top-120 players.

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old was a singles finalist at an ATP Challenger 100 in Pune (India), where he was edged out in a third-set tiebreak by Monaco's Valentin Vacherot. This was Walton's second final appearance of the season and improves his season win-loss record to 13-6.

Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton: The Aussie pair captured the doubles title at the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Pune. This is 22-year-old Schoolkate 10th career doubles title and 24-year-old Walton's fourth. It is their second won together at ATP Challenger level.

Dane Sweeny: The 23-year-old made the singles semifinals at the ATP Challenger 100 in Pune. This improved Sweeny's season record to 12 wins from his 18 matches.

Kaylah McPhee: The 26-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at an ITF 50 tournament in Pretoria (South Africa). McPhee also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals alongside compatriot Alexandra Osborne.

Seone Mendez: The 24-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at an ITF 35 tournament in Antalya (Turkey). This was Mendez's second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at ITF level.

Omar Jasika: The 26-year-old captured the singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Traralgon (Australia) without conceding a set. This is Jasika's 12th career singles crown and second this season. The in-form Jasika has now won 14 of his 17 matches in 2024.

Li Tu: The 27-year-old was a singles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Traralgon. This was Tu's first final appearance since April 2023.

Matt Hulme: The 25-year-old teamed with New Zealand's James Watt to win the doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Traralgon. This is Hulme's first professional title.

Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis: The Aussie pair were doubles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Traralgon. This was 24-year-old Charlton and 25-year-old Ellis' second ITF final appearance as a team.

Priscilla Hon: The 25-year-old was the best performing Australian woman in the singles event at the ITF 35 tournament in Traralgon, progressing to the semifinals.

Thomas Fancutt: The 28-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Vila Real de Santo Antonio (Portugal) alongside American Hunter Reese. Fancutt has now progressed to the finals in four of his past eight tournaments.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old was a singles and doubles finalist (partnering Japan's Tomoya Tachi) at a tournament in Selangor (Malaysia) on the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour.

