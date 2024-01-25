The Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup (TQPSC) kicked off the new year from 4 - 7 January, with over 340 school students from 25 Queensland schools participating in three tiers of modified Tennis Hot Shots (red, orange, and green ball). They began competing at regional trials held across 2023 before meeting at the 2024 TQPSC State Finals during the Brisbane International.

The TQPSC is a mixed-team tennis competition open to all schools within Queensland. Every school can nominate teams at Regional Qualification events with the winners of each tier invited to compete at the State Final.

The competition ran in three different categories:



Red Ball which involves students in Year 4 and below.

Orange Ball involves students in Year 5 and below.

Green Ball involves students in Year 6 and below.

Tennis Queensland Schools Development Manager Jennifer Johnson, said "The TQPSC provides an important pathway for primary school participants to engage in tennis and encourage participation across the state."

"It is a pivotal moment in a player's tennis journey, offering a platform to build skills and experience in the player's formative years. The opportunity for our State Finalists to play alongside top tennis players at the Brisbane International creates lifelong memories and experiences - aside from the chance to be crowned State Champions."

Great results were shown across the board of the Schools Cup with Somerville House, Eagle Junction State School, Kelvin Grove State College, and Saint Stephens College crowned winners of the 2024 Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup State Finals.

To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Primary Schools Cup, please visit https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/schools/school-leagues/tqpsc

RESULTS:

RED BALL (GIRL ONLY):

WINNER: Somerville House

RUNNER-UP: Saint Andrews Anglican College

MIXED RED BALL:

WINNER: Eagle Junction

RUNNER-UP: Brookfield State School

ORANGE BALL:

WINNER: Kelvin Grove State College

RUNNER-UP: Brisbane Boys College

GREEN BALL (GIRLS ONLY):

WINNER: Kelvin Grove State College

RUNNER-UP: Brookfield State School

GREEN BALL MIXED:

WINNER: Saint Stephens College

RUNNER-UP: Brisbane Boys College