Coach Spotlight: Alwyn Musumeci

At just 20 years old, Alwyn Musumeci stands as an accomplished tennis professional hailing from Far North Queensland. His introduction into the world of tennis began at age 11, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey. Originally from Edmonton, on the south side of Cairns, Alwyn's journey has led him to the Cairns International Tennis Centre as he continues to make big hits in his career.

From an early age, Alwyn immersed himself in state-wide travel, gaining experiences within the tennis circuit. Fuelled with a passion for coaching, Alwyn found a mentor in Wayne Fielder, Head Coach at Cairns International Tennis Centre, whose guidance played a role in shaping Musumeci's development path. Alwyn was then fortunate enough to be offered a full-time coaching position at Baseline Tennis in Cairns, where he currently serves as an Assistant Head Coach across four venues.

Alwyn credits his achievements to the support and mentorship of Wayne Fielder within coaching and now Ryan Coffee in his venture into a new space of Tournament Directing.

"Ryan and Wayne have really inspired me and have made a massive impact on my career. Ryan especially with Tournament Directing and Wayne within the coaching space. I am really loving what I'm doing, and I cannot thank them enough."

"I started in the Tournament Directing space around 2-3 years ago. I started with little orange and red ball competitions at clubs and fixtures."

Since his introduction into the Tournament Director space Alwyn has continued to succeed, contributing to events such as the Rod Laver Junior Championships in Brisbane. As a Junior Development Coordinator for the region, he is constantly committed to advancing match play across the region.

With aspirations encompassing stringing at the Australian Open, high-performance coaching, and Tournament Directing, Alwyn's infectious optimism and passion for the sport shows him as a notable figure within the tennis community.

