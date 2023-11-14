Reconciliation Action Plan Artwork Expression of Interest

Tennis Queensland is seeking expressions of interest from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people to create a piece of artwork for our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan 2023-2024.

Who are we?

Tennis QLD aims to inspire, empower and engage the Queensland tennis community to help grow the sport. We work closely and support tennis clubs, associations and court operators to ensure tennis is an accessible and inclusive sport for all. By promoting our sport and connecting with our tennis family, we aspire to be Australia's number one sport for life. Our vision is to be the #1 sport in Queensland for participation, inclusivity and accessibility.

Our Values, Purpose and Behaviours

Each member of the Tennis QLD team and Board live by our values and bring these to life each day through appropriate behaviours.



RESPECT: We will be considerate, self-aware and treat all members of the tennis family with respect. We will be positive, build relationships on trust and take responsibility for our actions.

COLLABORATION: Off the court we choose collaboration over competition. We listen, work together with all members of the tennis community and celebrate each other's success.

IMAGINATION: We welcome those that think different and encourage diversity

EXCELLENCE: Excellence is an attitude and a continual process. Every day we strive to be better

What is a RAP?

Tennis Queensland are in the process of completing our first Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). Reconciliation is about strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples, for the benefit of all Australians. A RAP is a strategic document that supports an organisation's business plan. It includes practical actions that will drive an organisation's contribution to reconciliation both internally and in the communities in which it operates.

What we are looking for?

We are looking for an artist who can create a unique artwork for us that:



Represents the spirit of reconciliation throughout our tennis communities and link to our values

Demonstrates artistic excellence

Is original and forward thinking

Artwork to be supplied in a digital format (file types to be discussed with successful artist)

Integrates our Queensland colour of Maroon

Artwork to represent the 7 regions of Tennis Queensland - Far North, North, Central, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Metro and South.

Eligibility:

The artist must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, be a Queensland resident, and have a connection to a Queensland Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island Nation. Shortlisted artists must provide confirmation of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander identity by means of an official Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander certificate or sign a statutory declaration. The artist will be required to have an Australia Business Number (ABN). All designs and concepts must be the authentic and original work of the artist submitting the design.

Fees and Charges:

The maximum available budget is $5,000 excluding GST.

The fee for the artwork will cover:



The design and production of the agreed high-resolution (minimum 300 dpi) digital artwork, including any supplies and/or production costs

Use of the artist's supplied biography (including the artist's connection to a Queensland Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island community)

Use of the artist's supplied explanation or story outlining how the artwork represents the spirit of reconciliation throughout our tennis communities and Tennis Queensland values

An initial briefing and regular progress meetings with Tennis Queensland

A final meeting to discuss how to extract key elements from the artwork to maintain their meaning

All future use and publication (in full or in extract) of the artwork by Tennis Queensland in any Tennis Queensland publications and associated materials

Opportunity for media including, but not limited to, interviews and photo shoot

Submission requirements:

All submissions must be received in full via the closing date. Late or incomplete submissions won't be accepted.

To apply, you will need:



To supply a draft sketch of your concept

Provide 2-3 examples of previous artwork to display artistic style

Artist contact details

Artist bio

The design concept that is accompanied by a written statement / story that represent the spirit of reconciliation throughout our tennis communities and links to our values.

Confirmation you can meet our timeline (artwork completed by Tuesday 7 May 2024)

Timeline:



Applications must be submitted by 11.59pm Sunday 24 March 2024

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted following the application deadline to discuss their artwork and concept

Tennis Queensland will inform successful applications and unsuccessful applicants by Friday 12 April 2024

Successful artist to complete artwork by including digital files supplied by Tuesday 7 May 2024

The successful artwork will be publicly announced at the launch of our 2023 - 2024 Reconciliation Action Plan

Evaluation:

Proposals will be evaluated by the Tennis Queensland Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group and Tennis Queensland staff. Applications will be judged on but not limited to:



Creative approach

Interpretation of the meaning of reconciliation

Artist identifying as a member of the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Story that represents the spirit of reconciliation throughout our tennis communities and links to our values

Tennis Queensland will notify all respondents in writing of the outcomes of their response to the EOI process

For further information please contact: rebecca.herbert@tennis.com.au