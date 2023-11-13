Club Open Day's 2024

As the excitement around the Summer of Tennis begins to build, Tennis Queensland are encouraging clubs to capitalise on the heightened interest in tennis during the Australian Open finals weekend (27-28 January 2024) and open their doors to local communities by hosting a club open day.

To support clubs in hosting an open day, Tennis Queensland will provide affiliated clubs who complete the 'Expression of Interest' form below with merchandise for giveaways and marketing packs to help promote to new audiences. In addition to this, Tennis Queensland will coordinate a state-wide marketing campaign during this time to assist clubs in drawing in new members. By participating, clubs can take advantage of Tennis Queensland's resources to ensure their Open Days are a success.

Head of Tennis Delivery, Darren Stoddart says, "The Club Open Days are always a huge success with great uptake from clubs across the state. This is a chance for clubs to showcase their facilities and attract new members. With tennis being in the spotlight during this time, it's a perfect opportunity to showcase what their club has to offer."

GET INVOLVED



EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI): Express your club's interest by filling out the EOI form HERE.

FILL OUT THE EVENT INFORMATION FORM: Once your EOI is complete, you will receive an email requesting you to share additional details about your event (this will be used by Tennis Queensland to showcase your club within the state-wide open day marketing campaign).

Don't miss out on the chance to get involved this summer. If you are a committee member or coach at your local club, complete an EOI today!