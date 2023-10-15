Champions Crowned in Cairns

Omar Jasika [1] and Taylah Preston [4] have been crowned champions at the Cairns Tennis International #2 Finals today in the Singles Finals.

After two weeks of fierce competition, the Finals this weekend came down to the line.

The Men's Singles Final saw Jasika taking out Jake Delaney [8] with a tight three setter 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Omar Jasika said post his win, "I just wanted to play some good tennis, played really well in the first round and kept the momentum going."

Playing at the Cairns event for the first time in 2012 he has made the Finals once before in 2014 as well as the Quarter Finals in 2015 and 2017. This year he redeemed his Cairns track record after back to back first round losses here in 2022

Preston triumphed in Cairns across both singles and the doubles, for the first time in her professional career. Having recently taken out the Perth event she was delighted to be able to do it again so soon.

"Coming off the home town win in Perth, this feels like the next step in my professional career," Tayla Preston said.

Yesterday saw the doubles Finals with Jeremy Beale and Thomas Fancutt taking out the Men's and Destanee Aiava and Taylah Preston nabbing the Women's top spot by a close margin of 7,6(5), 7, 5.

The Cairns Tennis International is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events that bridge junior events and the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity for players to earn their first world ranking points.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events ran between 1-15 October 2023 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.

For Australian Pro Tour live scores, a live stream of selected events and additional information visit www.tennis.com.au/protour.