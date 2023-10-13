Queensland Junior Development Series Finals

The Junior Development Series (JDS) State Final kicks off tomorrow with 128 junior players from across Queensland hitting the road to Rockhampton to compete over the weekend.

The event is a culmination of JDS representatives from all corners of the state, comprising of the top two girls and boys in each age group, totalling 16 players representing their region.

Far North Queensland (FNQ), the reigning champs tying with the Central region in 2022 will fly to Rockhampton for the first time with new flight options offered by airline Bonza.

The team met yesterday for a final training session in Cairns and were excited to be joined by National Tennis Academy coach Wayne Arthurs, former world No.44 with Jason Kubler who reached a career high of world no. 63 this year.

Wayne said on the Rockhampton event, "It's a great opportunity for them to immerse themselves in competition from different regions around Queensland and improve their game while having a great social time as well."

At the session, the team were presented with their regional shirts by no. 1 seed Omar Jasika from the Cairn Tennis International being held at the same venue. The excitement was in the air as the juniors, inspired by their heroes, prepared for the weekend ahead.

FNQ Team Manager Cody Meagher said, "It is an awesome opportunity for our kids to travel out of our region. Getting the opportunity to play alongside their FNQ counterparts instead of against each other for a change is really special and always provides great team bonding.

The State of Origin, between North Queensland v Far North Queensland trophy brings pride to the FNQ team with an unbroken 10 years of winning since its inception in 2013."

Mixed Doubles will make a debut at the Rocky event for the first time, to encourage team building and doubles experience in the junior category.

Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said, "Match Play and competition at every level is such an important aspect of our sport. The JDS State Finals is a great example of team tennis and it is always an honour and privilege to represent your region, state or country so we hope all the kids have a great time and embrace the experience.

The introduction of mixed doubles to the team environment is great too and such a unique aspect of our sport."

Rockhampton, the biggest regional centre outside of south-east Queensland has a rich tennis history being the home of tennis icon, Rod Laver.

For more information of the event, click here and to find your nearest court check out Play.Tennis.com.au